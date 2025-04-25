Blake Lively praises her mother as ’survivor of the worst crime’, says she ’never got justice’

Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Amid Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director Justin Baldoni, the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds made a rare appearance together at a recent event.

Lively talked about her mother, Willie Elaine McAlpin, and shared that her life was "influenced most" by McAlpin, who she said was the "survivor of the worst crime someone can commit against a woman," reported People.

"My mom never got justice from her work acquaintance who attempted to take her life when she was the mother of three young kids years before I was born," she said.

She added that her mother credited a woman whom she heard speaking about a "similar circumstance" on the radio for saving her life, as per the outlet.

"The woman painfully and graphically shared how she escaped. And because of hearing that woman speak about her experience instead of shutting down in fear and unfair shame, my mom is alive today. She was saved by a woman whose name she'll never know," said Lively.

According to her, womanhood is a "pact that privately we must show others how to survive, literally or spiritually."

"We don't let our daughters know, but one day we break their hearts by letting them in on the secret that we kept from them as they pranced around in princess dresses that they are not and will likely never be safe at work, at home, in a parking lot in a medical office, online -- in any space they inhabit physically, emotionally, professionally," she said.

Lively said the "superpower of female triumph" is a "basic human right," adding, "Never underestimate a woman's ability to endure pain," reported People.

Blake looked stunning in a strapless fuchsia gown with a fitted bodice. She completed her look with long, loose waves and statement green earrings.

On the other hand, Ryan looked dapper in a classic black suit with a black bowtie.

Blake was also named one of TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025. She was present at the gala event.

During her speech, she said it was "surreal and deeply significant" to be an honoree "in a time where the most valuable currency seems to be anger, it feels like an act of defiance to commune and celebrate all the good that is alive in the world."

Lively shared that being called "influential" was "a significant responsibility," adding, "How we use that matters. Who and what we stand up for, and what we stay silent about, what we monetise versus what we actually live, matters."

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," she said, choosing to speak about "the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today."

Lively's "last two years" remark refers to the ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign, as per the outlet.

She also accused him of hiring a PR firm to engage in an online smear campaign against her to keep her quiet.

Baldoni denies the allegations and has responded with a 400M USD countersuit, accusing Lively of defamation.