Blondie drummer Clem Burke, 70, dies after battle with cancer

Iconic American rock band Blondie announced the death of legendary drummer Clem Burke in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday (April 7), revealing that he passed away following a private battle with cancer. He was 70.

“It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke,” the band wrote. “Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched.”

A source of inspiration The band praised Burke’s larger-than-life presence both behind the drum kit and within the community of artists and fans he inspired over decades.

“His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the tribute continued. “His contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

Decades of collaborations across genres Burke’s musical influence reached far beyond Blondie. A self-proclaimed “Rock & Roll survivalist,” he performed and recorded with a long list of iconic artists and bands, including the Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, Iggy Pop, and many more.

“His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of,” Blondie said.

Call for privacy amid mourning The band concluded their statement with a request for privacy and a message to Burke’s global fan base.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” they wrote. “As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”