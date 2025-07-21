‘Blue Bloods’ star Bridget Moynahan to appear on premiere of spinoff ‘Boston Blue’

Bridget Moynahan is set to reprise her role as Erin Reagan in the premiere episode of ‘Boston Blue’, the much-anticipated spinoff of the long-running CBS police drama ‘Blue Bloods’.

The network confirmed Friday that Moynahan will also direct an episode later in the first season, continuing her behind-the-camera work from the original series.

The news was also shared by the lead actor Donnie Wahlberg via his Instagram, who wrote, “So excited to have my dear friend, and TV sister @bridgetmoynahan, join me for a special guest appearance in the premiere episode of #BostonBlue! (sic).”

Her guest appearance will reunite her with Donnie Wahlberg, who returns in the lead role as Detective Danny Reagan. The spinoff series shifts the franchise's setting from New York City to Boston and focuses on Danny’s transition to the Boston Police Department, alongside a new cast of characters.

More About ‘Boston Blue’ ‘Boston Blue’ will also introduce Sean Reagan, Danny’s son, as a new patrol officer in Boston. However, in a surprising move, the role of Sean — played by Andrew Terraciano across nearly the entirety of Blue Bloods’ 14-season run — has been recast.

Mika Amonsen, known for roles in ‘Suits’ and ‘Reacher’, will take over the character. No reason has been given for the casting change, and both CBS and Terraciano have remained silent on the matter. The actor’s only public comment was a farewell message shared after filming wrapped in 2024.

More About the Cast Joining Wahlberg and Amonsen in ‘Boston Blue’ are Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver, Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, and Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters. The Silver family appears set to play a central role in the new drama.