Bluefly: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Oscar winner Russell Crowe in Amazon MGM Studios’ thriller; details inside

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired rights to Bluefly in several markets, Screen Daily reported. The science fiction film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Academy Award winner Russell Crowe. Nimrod Antal is directing the film, which has started production in Queensland, Australia. Highland Film Group represents the worldwide rights, according to the publication.
Amazon picked up all rights in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Its deal also covers Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Scandinavia, Benelux, Switzerland and Canada are also part of the agreement.
Picture Works acquired the Indian and airline rights. Highland closed a Latin American deal with California Filmes. Monolith Films took Poland while Blitz Film picked up the former Yugoslavia. Karpat Media acquired Romania, and Media Squad took Hungary.
Michael Chiklis has joined the cast. David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank wrote the film. The thriller follows a secret operation to recover a missing military aircraft in the Congo. A former pilot, a UN interpreter and a US government operative take part. As they approach their target, they encounter a powerful force deep within the jungle.
Michael Jefferson produces for Polite Society. David and RuthAnne Frigerio produce for Broken Open Pictures. Deborah Glover produces for G2 Dispatch. Highland’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier also produce alongside Vanessa Yao Guo and Petr Jákl.
The Australian government supports the film through its Location Offset. Screen Queensland provides backing through its Production Attraction Strategy.
The Gold Coast Film Commission and Invest Gold Coast provide local support. Highland’s slate also includes Barracuda, an upcoming action thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen.
Russell Crowe received the Oscar for Gladiator in 2000. He was honoured with the Best Actor trophy.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas last appeared in a fully-Indian film with The Sky Is Pink. That film came out in 2019. The White Tiger, an Indo-US co-production, followed in 2021. Her next Indian film is SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action-adventure Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu plays a dual role in the film. The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mahesh plays Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces an approaching asteroid. The story spans several timelines and takes the adventure across the world. Rajamouli drew on classic adventure films and rooted the story in Indian culture.
Rajamouli co-wrote the film with V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business produced it. MM Keeravani composed the music. PS Vinod handled cinematography, and V Srinivas Mohan handled visual effects.
Varanasi is scheduled to open in cinemas on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi. It is reportedly the first non-English film shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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