Bluefly: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star with Oscar winner Russell Crowe in Amazon MGM Studios’ thriller; details inside

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired rights to Bluefly in several markets, Screen Daily reported. The science fiction film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Academy Award winner Russell Crowe. Nimrod Antal is directing the film, which has started production in Queensland, Australia. Highland Film Group represents the worldwide rights, according to the publication.
Amazon picked up all rights in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Its deal also covers Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal. Scandinavia, Benelux, Switzerland and Canada are also part of the agreement.
Picture Works acquired the Indian and airline rights. Highland closed a Latin American deal with California Filmes. Monolith Films took Poland while Blitz Film picked up the former Yugoslavia. Karpat Media acquired Romania, and Media Squad took Hungary.
Michael Chiklis has joined the cast. David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank wrote the film. The thriller follows a secret operation to recover a missing military aircraft in the Congo. A former pilot, a UN interpreter and a US government operative take part. As they approach their target, they encounter a powerful force deep within the jungle.
Michael Jefferson produces for Polite Society. David and RuthAnne Frigerio produce for Broken Open Pictures. Deborah Glover produces for G2 Dispatch. Highland’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier also produce alongside Vanessa Yao Guo and Petr Jákl.
The Australian government supports the film through its Location Offset. Screen Queensland provides backing through its Production Attraction Strategy.
The Gold Coast Film Commission and Invest Gold Coast provide local support. Highland’s slate also includes Barracuda, an upcoming action thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Dafne Keen.
Russell Crowe received the Oscar for Gladiator in 2000. He was honoured with the Best Actor trophy.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas last appeared in a fully-Indian film with The Sky Is Pink. That film came out in 2019. The White Tiger, an Indo-US co-production, followed in 2021. Her next Indian film is SS Rajamouli’s Telugu action-adventure Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu plays a dual role in the film. The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mahesh plays Rudhra as the city of Varanasi faces an approaching asteroid. The story spans several timelines and takes the adventure across the world. Rajamouli drew on classic adventure films and rooted the story in Indian culture.
Rajamouli co-wrote the film with V Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi. Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business produced it. MM Keeravani composed the music. PS Vinod handled cinematography, and V Srinivas Mohan handled visual effects.
Varanasi is scheduled to open in cinemas on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi. It is reportedly the first non-English film shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.