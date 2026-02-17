BMC blacklists Aditya Dhar’s production house over Dhurandhar; AICWA says, ‘Due to gross negligence…’

The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly criticised alleged safety lapses during the filming of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also referred to as Dhurandhar 2. The statement comes days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) blacklisted members of director Aditya Dhar’s production company, B62 Studios, citing repeated breaches of safety regulations.

In a press note issued by AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the association expressed serious concern over what it described as unsafe working conditions on set, according to Hindustan Times.

“The life, safety, and dignity of film industry workers, technicians, and labourers cannot be compromised under any circumstances,” the statement read.

The organisation said it has repeatedly raised concerns about production houses failing to follow mandatory safety rules, legal guidelines and basic worker protection measures.

“Due to such gross negligence, every year several workers lose their lives, while many others suffer severe injuries caused by fires, electric shocks, and collapsing or unsafe sets. Tragic incidents at Goregaon Filmcity and other studios, where workers lost their lives due to fire and unsafe working conditions, remain painful reminders of the ongoing danger faced by film workers,” the note stated.

Complaints filed with authorities AICWA said it has submitted formal complaints to the Chief Minister and the BMC, urging strict implementation of safety norms and legal action against those responsible.

“Unfortunately, timely and strict action is rarely taken, which emboldens negligent production houses to continue risking the lives of innocent workers,” the association said.

Backing the BMC’s recent move, AICWA added, “When safety norms are ignored, thousands of workers are put in danger. In Mumbai alone, hundreds of shootings take place daily, and a majority of production houses fail to properly follow mandatory legal and safety requirements.”

BMC action against B62 Studios Earlier this week, the BMC reportedly barred members of B62 Studios from applying for fresh shooting permissions in Mumbai for Dhurandhar 2. The civic body cited “repeated violations” of approved safety conditions.

According to reports, individuals including Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan, along with B62 Studios, will no longer be able to seek permissions through the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation’s online portal.