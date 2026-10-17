BMC demolishes parts of Ajay Devgn's famous Juhu bungalow after this notice; What went wrong? Check rules

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has torn down a portion of a Juhu bungalow. According to PTI, the establishment belonged to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and his mother. The action comes days after BMC issued a stop-work notice over unauthorised construction, officials said on Saturday.

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Why did BMC demolish part of Ajay Devgn's Juhu bungalow Previously, the civic body had directed the owners to halt the work. It had also sought to produce the relevant permissions and documents in this matter.

Civic personnel were seen knocking down unauthorised block walls at the JVPD Scheme property earlier. According to the news agency, the action came after the owners' response in the matter was rejected by the authority. The notice was issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

The civic body's notice, however, does not mention Ajay Devgn or his mother Veena Devgn's name in it. Their ownership of the property was established separately.

What is Section 354A of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Section 354A concerns stopping unauthorised work. It provides the BMC with the power and procedure to stop work that it may consider unauthorised. Under specified conditions, the civic body may demolish the work/ establishment without issuing any further notice in the matter.

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Ajay Devgn's team responds Reacting to it, later Ajay Devgn's office said that the structure in question isn't a part of the actor's residence. It claimed to be a separate property that was rented out.

"We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out,” the statement read, as quoted by Indian Express.

What did BMC claim BMC had alleged that unauthorised work at the bungalow, including, internal alterations, partition walls, windows and other construction-related activities. Reportedly, all of these restoration works were carried out without the required approvals.

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“The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against alleged unauthorized construction at actor Ajay Devgn’s bungalow in Juhu. The municipal corporation has demolished certain portions of the bungalow,” posted ANI on X with pictures from the demolition site.

The notice was reportedly issued after a complaint by the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society. As per Indian Express, members of the Co-operative society objected to the property which was being leased for commercial use.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.