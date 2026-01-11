Bob Weir dies at 78: The Grateful Dead founding member cause of death revealed

Bob Weir, the founding member of the Grateful Dead and guitarist of the rock band, passed away. He was 78. His death was confirmed by a statement posted to his official social media handle.

Bob Weir's cause of death Earlier Weir was diagnosed with cancer. His cause of death is lung-related issues.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues,” the statement on social media read.

It continued, “For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

Bob Weir's cancer diagnosis The 78-year old was diagnosed with cancer in July, as per a report of Deadline.

After beginning his treatment, Weir returned to his hometown with offshoot Dead & Company for a sold-out three-night anniversary concert at Golden Gate Park, San Francisco.

“Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas,” the statement mentioned, quoting from the rock band’s hit songs “Lost Sailor” and “Cassidy.

“There is no final curtain here, not really. Only the sense of someone setting off again. He often spoke of a three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him. May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads. And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin’,” it said.

Bob Weir's career Bob Weir began his musical journey at 16 and met Jerry Garcia on stage, who would go on to co-found the Grateful Dead with him. The original lineup of the band included Phil Lesh on bass/vocals, Bill Kretuzmann on drums and Ron “Pigpen” McKernan on keyboards/harmonica/vocals. Weir contributed rhythm guitar and vocals to the band until their disbandment in 1995 following Garcia’s death.

In 1994, Weir was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead.

After the OG group's disbandment, Weir participated in various iterations of the group, such as Grateful Dead: The Other Ones, The Dead and Furthur. In 2018, he founded Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. Besides the Grateful Dead, he also launched three solo albums and played for other bands, like Kingfish and RatDog.

Beyond his music career, Weir was a vegetarian, animal rights activist and was instrumental in the founding of Farm Sanctuary.

Bob Weir's family requests privacy Bob Weir is survived by his wife Natascha and children Monet and Chloe.

“His loving family, Natascha, Monet, and Chloe, request privacy during this difficult time and offer their gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance. May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings,” the words concluded.