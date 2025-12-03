Bobby Deol gets emotional as he immerses father Dharmendra’s ashes in Haridwar with brother Sunny

On Wednesday, the ashes of late actor Dharmendra were immersed in the sacred water of the Ganges River at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. The ritual was performed by Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, alongside the Gadar actor's son Karan Deol.

A video has emerged from Haridwar.

Dharmendra's ashes immersed in Haridwar The Deol family members were seen at the ghat for the ritual.

Reportedly, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and others reached Haridwar on Tuesday. A video from the evening featured Sunny Deol at a hotel. He was spotted having tea on a balcony.

On Wednesday morning, the ashes of the veteran actor were immersed.

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol at Haridwar ghat In a viral video, men were seen at the ghat where the ritual took place. Previously, reports suggested that details of the ceremony had been kept strictly confidential. It is believed that instructions might have been given to everyone involved not to reveal any information.

In the video, a figure, seemingly Bobby Deol, is seen breaking down at the ghat. He is seen hugging Karan Deol and other family members. All of them left after the immersion of Dharmendra's ashes.

Reportedly, the family will be travelling back to Mumbai from the Jolly Grant Airport.

Dharmendra's death Dharmendra passed away on November 24. He was 89 and only days away from his 90th birthday in December. He took his last breath after being seriously ill, as he was hospitalised for over a month at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

However, he was discharged from the hospital just before his death. He was recovering at his Mumbai home, where he passed away.

The Bollywood icon was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. Only his close family members and a few colleagues from the film industry were present. The Deol family opted for a quiet and private farewell.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol performed the last rites, honouring Dharmendra's wish for simplicity during his final time on earth. He was not even given state honours.

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were snapped arriving at the crematorium.

On November 27, a prayer meet, titled Celebration of Life, in memory of Dharmendra, was held in Mumbai. Hosted by the Deol family, the event was attended by several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai and others.