Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos co-founder, dies aged 77

Bobby Whitlock, the musician known for co-founding Derek and the Dominos and working with music legends like Eric Clapton and George Harrison, has died at the age of 77.

His manager, Carol Kaye, confirmed he passed away early on Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer.

Bobby Whitlock dies aged 77 Born in Memphis, Tennessee, Whitlock began his music career at a young age. He was signed to Stax Records and played with soul acts such as Booker T. & the MG’s and Sam & Dave.

He later became a key part of Delaney & Bonnie and Friends, where he met Eric Clapton while on tour.

In 1970, Whitlock and Clapton formed Derek and the Dominos. Though the band only released one album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs (1971), it is widely seen as one of the greatest rock albums of all time. Whitlock co-wrote seven songs on the album, including the hits ‘Bell Bottom Blues’ and ‘Tell the Truth.’

After the group split, Whitlock released several solo albums. His first, ‘Bobby Whitlock’ (1972), featured former bandmates from Derek and the Dominos. He continued to perform and record throughout the 1970s.

Whitlock also worked with other big names in music. He played, without credit, on the Rolling Stones’ album ‘Exile on Main Street’, and claimed he was unfairly left off the songwriting credits for the track “I Just Want to See His Face.” His session work included albums by Eric Clapton, Doris Troy, Dr. John, and Stephen Stills’ band Manassas.

Fans and fellow musicians are remembering Bobby Whitlock not only for his powerful voice and skill on the keyboard, but also for his lasting impact on rock and soul music.