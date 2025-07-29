Fox renews ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for Season 16: All you need to know

Fox has officially announced that Bob’s Burgers will be returning for its highly anticipated Season 16 this September and will continue its usual 9.30 PM ET Sunday slot. Part of Fox’s flagship ‘Animation Domination’ lineup, the animated sitcom remains a Sunday-night favorite for fans of quirky family humor and pun-laden burgers.

Bob’s Burgers: Renewed for long haul According to Screen Rant, Bob’s Burgers is not just returning for Season 16, it has secured a future that stretches to Season 19, taking it through the 2028-2029 broadcast season. The announcement was part of a multi-season renewal for Fox’s key animated hits, including The Simpsons, Family Guy, and American Dad.

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television, said that the historic four-season order was “truly monumental” and added that these “legendary shows” will continue for hundreds of more episodes which will allow fans to watch, rewatch and enjoy them for years, TV Insider reported.

Bob’s Burgers: What to expect in Season 16? Fox has released a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Bob’s Burgers, giving fans a taste of the quirky chaos to come. Among the season’s highlights are Linda pushing the family into a forced bonding experience through a ‘family walk’ and the kids: Tina, Gene, and Louise, launching a secret underground snack business at school. Viewers can also look forward to a wild family night at a casino and Linda digging up some unexpected secrets about her late grandfather.

Who’s in the Bob’s Burgers cast? The beloved voice cast of the series is set to return with the new season. H Jon Benjamin is lending his voice once again to Bob Belcher and Jimmy Pesto Jr, while John Roberts voices Linda Belcher. Dan Mintz is also set to return as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, Kristen Schaal as Louise, and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

With a familiar cast and fresh comedic adventures, Season 16 is shaping up to be another delight for fans of the animated hit.

Trailer and streaming info While no official trailer for the latest season has been released, fans can catch up on previous seasons on Hulu. New episodes will be available on Fox every Sunday, beginning September 28, 2025. Encore episodes air on Thursdays and it began on May 29.

FAQs Is there a Season 16 of Bob’s Burgers? Yes, Bob’s Burgers Season 16 will premiere on September 28, 2025, on Fox.

Is Bob’s Burgers ending in 2025? No. The show has been renewed through Season 19, which will air during the 2028–2029 TV season.

Why was Bill Hader replaced on Bob’s Burgers? Bill Hader was originally cast to voice Mickey but was replaced by Loren Bouchard due to scheduling conflicts.