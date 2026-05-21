Bokhla gye log...': Amitabh Bachchans cryptic midnight post on X leaves netizens baffled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again stirred social media curiosity after sharing a cryptic late-night message on X, prompting widespread reactions from fans.

On May 21, 2026, at 1:23 am, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format:

"T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur," he wrote in a post on X.

The statement roughly translates to, "People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken."

Within hours, the post drew tens of thousands of views and hundreds of responses, with users attempting to interpret the meaning behind the veteran actor's words.

While some followers viewed the message as a philosophical reflection on human behaviour and online discourse, others admitted they found the wording difficult to understand.

One user jokingly commented, "Your thoughts are like that, which only your own mind can decode."

The actor has not issued any clarification or follow-up post explaining the remark.

However, the post comes amid ongoing online reports claiming that Big B has been hospitalised due to health issues.

Known for maintaining a highly active presence on social media, Bachchan has for years used his X account as a digital diary, numbering each post with a "T" followed by a running count.

In recent years, he has increasingly shared abstract observations, philosophical one-liners, and brief reflections on life and human nature, often leaving followers to interpret the context themselves.