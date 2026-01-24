Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan aka KRK arrested for firing at Mumbai building

Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. Khan has been held in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in Mumbai, as per police.

Two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri, Mumbai, on January 18, confirmed officials. An investigation was launched.

Kamal Rashid Khan arrested in firing case According to the news agency, KRK was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night. An official confirmed that he admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm during the interrogation.

During the probe, two bullets were seized from the building premises where the firing took place, one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor.

Kamal Rashid Khan gun firing case While one of the flats belonged to a writer-director, another was owned by a model, reported PTI. The identity of the individuals is not revealed yet.

It was reported that the police found no conclusive evidence in the CCTV footage during the initial investigation. However, a forensic examination later revealed that the bullets may have been fired from Khan’s nearby bungalow, an official was quoted by the same report of PTI.

The exact motive behind the firing has not been determined, he said.

A case has been registered against Kamal Rashid Khan under the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Meanwhile, KRK is yet to comment on his arrest.

KRK on Border 2 On Friday, Khan shared a review of Border 2 on X, formerly Twitter. He alleged that the director Anurag Singh prioritised Varun Dhawan over other lead actors, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was released on 23 January.

“Director #AnuragSingh considers #VarunDhawan a star And he decided to make him super star by #Border2 and that is his biggest mistake. He harms his film to make Varun super star, which can’t happen in this birth of @Varun_dvn! Anurag totally ignores Ahaan Shetty. He cuts role of @diljitdosanjh to give more footage to Varun. While Diljit is the best actor and soul of the film. Navy part is totally irrelevant, whether it is in the film or not. @iamsunnydeol has done fair job. #SonamBajwa is having only 4 scenes,” posted Khan.