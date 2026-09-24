Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan of Welcome, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi fame dies at 56; Check his cause of death

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan who is best known for his supporting roles and comic timings in Hindi films, has passed away on Thursday. He was 56. His death was confirmed by his business partner to Hindustan Times

Mushtaq Khan dies after last stage cancer Mushtaq Khan died after battling lung cancer. He was hospitalised at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital over a week ago.

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About Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan was a popular face in Hindi films. He appeared in several films in his career spanning several years. He starred in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Jodi No.1 (2001), Rowdy Rathore (2012) and Hera Pheri (2000).

He is best known for his hit monologue in Welcome (2007). Sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Khan delivered his iconic line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada hiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai…”

When Khan was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff Talking about working in Welcome, Khan had once revealed that he was paid less than Akshay Kumar's staff. He added that when he complained to the producer about the same, the latter refused to increase his salary.

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Mushtaq Khan told Filmymantra Media during an interview last year, "When we sign an agreement, we're told it's a 20-day or 25-day shoot. Based on that, we decide our payment. But when, after the 25-day shoot is over, they ask for 10 more days, and then another 15 days after that. I felt this was not right. The payment isn’t increased. When you are approached from the director’s side, the producer takes advantage of it."

Khan said that Kumar’s staff was paid more than him. He added, “I’ll tell you the reason. For us, it was fixed that we would do the film for ₹1 lakh, whether it took 20 days or 25 days. But the staff works on a per-day basis. Just imagine how much money we would have made if we were also paid per day.”

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More films Most recently, Mushtaq Khan was seen in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and R Madhvan's The Railway Men.

Television Khan also starred in TV shows like Bharat Ek Khoj, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Chacha Chaudhary and more.

In 2024, Khan once said that he was kidnapped on the Delhi-Meerut highway. Reportedly, kidnappers demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore for him.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.