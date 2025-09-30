Bollywood Actor Pankaj Tripathi snaps up luxury flat in Andheri, another in Kandivali; details here

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, along with his wife Mridula Tripathi and daughter Aashi Tripathi, has snapped up two flats in Mumbai. The total value of these two separate property transactions, located in the Andheri West and Kandivali West areas, amounts to ₹10.85 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Advertisement

The first, and most substantial, acquisition, valued at ₹9.98 crore, was made jointly by Pankaj Tripathi and his daughter Aashi. This luxurious flat is situated in the Seabliss building in Andheri West. It boasts a total area of 2,372 sq ft, comprising a RERA carpet area of 2,026 sq ft and an additional 346 sq ft of balcony space. The purchase, which was completed on 8 July 2025, included three dedicated car parking bays and was sold by Aashna Developers Westwin. The associated costs included a hefty ₹59.89 lakh in stamp duty and registration fees of ₹30,000.

Also Read | Konkona Sen Sharma on comparison between Pankaj Tripathi and Irrfan Khan

Separately, the second purchase was registered on 5 September 2025 by Mridula Tripathi and Aashi Tripathi. This property, a smaller flat in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West, was secured for ₹87 lakh. The flat offers a RERA carpet area of 424.95 sq ft. This deal necessitated a stamp duty payment of ₹4.35 lakh, alongside registration charges of ₹30,000.

Advertisement

Tripathi, a renowned Indian actor, has cemented his reputation primarily through his work in Hindi films and web series. His notable and highly acclaimed performances include roles in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, and Ludo, as well as the popular series Mirzapur.

Advertisement

Also Read | After son Abhishek Bachchan, now Amitabh Bachchan buys two properties in Mumbai

Sanjay Mishra purchases a sea-view flat in Madh Island Seasoned Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has recently acquired a sea-view flat in Mumbai, becoming the newest celebrity resident in a complex that already houses a string of industry heavyweights, including playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, who is now his neighbour.

Both the actor and the singer own properties within the same exclusive development, Raheja Exotica Cyprus, situated on Madh Island, a sought-after locale in Mumbai.

The development appears to be a major celebrity magnet. Nautiyal, who purchased his four-bedroom flat for ₹4.94 crore in December 2024, was recently joined by Mishra, whose acquisition was registered in July 2025 for ₹4.75 crore.

In addition to Mishra and Nautiyal, Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh are notable actors who own homes within the same luxury project.