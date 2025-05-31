THIS actress took on Chhota Shakeel, declined ₹600 crore property and vanished from films; now gearing up for comeback

From lighting up the silver screen to taking a firm stand against the underworld dons, this Bollywood actress is anything but ordinary. Even as she held her ground and refused to pay extortion money to Chhota Shakeel, she also battled powerhouses like Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Karisma, and Kareena Kapoor. Many might not remember, but she once quietly turned down a ₹600 crore inheritance and today, her estimated net worth is said to be $30 million (approximately ₹183 crore as of 2024)- something she created on her own.

Today, we are talking about Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta refused Shandar Amrohi's ₹ 600 crore property Filmmaker Shandar Amrohi, elder son of legendary director Kamal Amrohi, shared a close bond with Preity Zinta, often calling her his daughter. In 2011, he made headlines when declared that he would will his fortune to her, bypassing his own children. It included his ancestral property, worth ₹600 crore.

However, Preity turned it down.

As per multiple reports, Preity said that no one can take the place of her father and added in a media statement, "I am not in such a bad position that someone else’s property is required."

Her decision caused him pain, as the filmmaker shared in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2011.

The equation between Preity and Amrohi began turning sour after he shared his wish to dedicate a chapter in his biography, From Nowhere to Somewhere, to the actress.

Amrohi said in the interview, “If I said that Preity is like a daughter to me, did I commit a crime? Log aaj kal apni beti ko bhi sahi nazar se nahi dekhte aur maine kisi gair ki beti ko izzat dee hai (These days people cast a wrong eye on their own daughters, and I gave respect to someone else’s daughter).”

“Main uske paas nahi gaya tha. Woh khud aayi thi (I did not go to her. She approached me on her own). “I am very senior to her. I had met her first in Mariott hotel where she was with her then boyfriend Ness Wadia. I told her she seems like a daughter to me, and even sent her gifts. When I got into a tiff with my siblings, someone informed her that I was in trouble. She came to my house and gave me moral support. Mujhe usse kucch haasil nahi karna tha. Mujhe kucch laalach nahi hai. (I am not greedy). I am the son of a film director. I have seen enough heroines.”

Surprisingly, Preity filed a case against Amrohi's family after the filmmaker's death over a ₹2 crore loan. Reportedly, she loaned him the amount for his medical treatment.

Preity Zinta in Bharat Shah-Chhota Shakeel case The actress once again made news during her film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Her film producer Bharat Shah was arrested for allegedly helping underworld don Chhota Shakeel who had invested in the film. At a time when Bollywood’s ties to the underworld were a hush-hush topic, Preity appeared in the court, revealing she was asked to pay ₹50 lakh in extortion which she refused.

Her stand against Chhota Shakeel left fans worried. However, she chose not to hire armed security, even after then Union Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani's advice. Later, the actress was rewarded with the Godfrey Philips National Bravery Award.

Preity Zinta's Bollywood journey Hailing from Shimla, Preity made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in the 1998 film, Dil Se... Later in the same year, she starred in the thriller Soldier, which was a commercial hit and fetched her the Best Female Debut Filmfare Award.

She went on to appear in films like Kya Kehna, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Post 2007, Preity barely appeared in full-length roles in films. She starred in English films-- The Last Lear and Heaven on Earth. Later, she only appeared in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Heroes and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna.

She briefly tried to return to the industry with Ishkq in Paris and years later with Bhaiaji Superhit, however, it wasn't successful.

Preity Zinta's comeback film At 50, the actress is now looking forward to her strong comeback film after a gap of 7 years. She will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.