Bollywood celebrates Eid 2025 in style: Saif Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan share glimpses | In pics

Eid 2025: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations kicked off in India on Monday, March 31 after the crescent was sighted a day earlier. From all the top Khans of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Kareena Kapoor and the Pataudi family, several Bollywood celebrities shared snaps from their Eid celebrations.

While Salman Khan and the Aamir Khan sported a white kurta, Farhan Akhtar chose a pastel shade for his outfit. Here's a glimpse

‘Dream under the same moon': Farhan Akhtar's Eid post

Farhan Akhtar celebrates Eid with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar posed with his wife Shibani Dandekar for a photo. He shared the snap on Instagram, and captioned the post: “We all dream under the same moon .. Eid Mubarak ♥️”

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan celebrate Eid Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Pataudi, gave a glimpse of her intimate Eid celebrations with the family. Some of the snaps also showed Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal cooking together.

Saif Ali Khan and family celebrate Eid

Saif looked effortlessly classy in an ivory kurta-pyjama, while Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu opted for relaxed traditional attire. Saba added a touch of glam to the gathering, striking a perfect balance between elegance and festivity.

Saif Ali Khan's Eid post

Aamir was seen welcoming his family to his home, including sons Junaid Khan, Azaad Rao Khan, alongside Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The actor wore a white kurta and also distributed sweets to the paprazzi.

Aaamir Khan poses for a photo with his sons

Salman Khan greets fans on Eid Salman Khan was spotted with a young family member, warmly waving at his fans while standing beside his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s daughter, Ayat. The duo shared an adorable interaction, adding a sweet touch to the moment. Salman looked charming in a white traditional kurta, exuding a graceful and relaxed vibe.

Salman Khan on the way to greet his fans gathered outside his residence

Salman also donned a white traditional kurta and had his signature swagger on.

Eijaz Khan wishes fans Eid Mubarak with heartfelt post Tanu Weds Manu actor Eijaz Khan also wished his fans Eid Mubarak. While Eijaz did not share any snaps of the Eid celebration, he posted a picture from January to wish his fans Eid Mubarak. The photo shows Eijaz Khan and his family members, all decked up in white classy outfits.

Eijaz Khan looked elegant in his white traditional outfit