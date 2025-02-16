Bollywood director Karan Johar's airport outfit shocked fashionistas with the price tag of his designer Hermes ‘Shark Bag’, matching anything worn by his richie-rich Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham character's dazzling fits.

The ‘Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 PHW’ in question, carried by Karan Johar to the airport, comes from French luxury fashion brand Hermes' Timesless Vintage collection. It is listed by auction house Sotheby's as a ‘Limited Edition’ lot that was closed in March 2016 between $14,000-18,000 (approx. ₹12-16 lakh) in New York.

Karan Johar's Limited Edition Designer Bag — The Details The vintage piece is priced at 17,330 pounds (UK) — which converts to nearly ₹19 lakh (around ₹18,90,806 to be exact, as per current exchange rates).

Described as the Hermès Gold Togo Shark Bolide 45 Palladium Hardware, 2016; the interior is lined in herringbone toile canvas. It includes lock, two keys, dust bag and box. Dimensions of the bag are 36 h x 45 w x 23.5 d cm. The distinctive shark motive, palladium hardware (PHW) and white stitching, stand out.

Hermes Bag More Expensive Than Sedans, SUVs? Notably, the bag costs more than some cars, sedans and SUVs alike, — for example the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra BE 6, Toyota Innova Crysta and Tata Harrier among others. Most of these cars come within the price range of ₹15-20 lakh, as per data on CarWale.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor breaks down while remembering fashion designer Rohit Bal

Karan Johar's Airport Look Breakdown — Giving GenZ a run for their money? Karan Johar's airport outfit generated much discussion on social media, with genZ influencers praising the monochromatic look. Besides the iconic bag, the matching “distressed” and “torn” look olive green sweatshirt paired with a matching green cap, oversized yellow-rimmed sunglasses, and a pair of white and red colour-blocked sneakers, completed the look.