As Bollywood fizzles, microdramas and gaming light up Diwali
Summary
With Hindi films struggling at the box office, audiences are turning to streaming, microdramas, and gaming channels for Diwali entertainment this year.
Mumbai: On Diwali in 2007, Shahrukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Saawariya, featuring debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, were vying for millions of Indian to watch their movie in cinema halls.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story