'Bollywood is here to stay': Karan Johar hails box-office hits Dhurandhar, Border 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar is heaping praise for the latest Bollywood releases, including Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' and the multi-starrer war drama film 'Border 2'.

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Johar emphasised that the back-to-back hits at the box office have cemented Bollywood's position in the long run.

"The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove on thing....BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!" Karan wrote on Instagram.

His reaction came in the wake of the success of 'Border 2', which has already recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. Inching towards the ₹100 crore club, the film has been receiving significant growth at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected ₹32.10 crore net in India on its opening day. The film has performed well in mass belts and single screens, while urban centres saw a better turnout as the day went on. Business in parts of North India was affected by heavy rain, but strong word of mouth is expected to push numbers higher over the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' opened in theatres on January 23, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Dhurandhar' recently celebrated 50 glorious days in theatres, marking a remarkable achievement.

Braving new releases and major competition, the Aditya Dhar directorial also rewrote the box office books by beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.