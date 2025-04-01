Bollywood movies in April: New theatrical and OTT releases of the month; Jaat, Jewel Thief, Kesari 2 and more

A number of Bollywood movies are releasing in April, some in theatres and some on OTT platforms. The genres range from drama to action to horror, with big Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt, Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan offering their charisma on screen. Check it out.

Jaat

Story: Sunny Deol’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath reaches South India as he fights with a notorious criminal called Ranatunga, played by Randeep Hooda.

Genre: Action

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher

Release date: April 10

Where: Theatre

Chhorii 2

Story: It is the sequel to Chhorii, a remake of the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi. The first movie was about a pregnant woman haunted by evil spirits. Chhorii 2 continues Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) story, bringing back familiar characters and adding new horror elements.

Genre: Horror

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani

Release date: April 11

Where: OTT release (Amazon Prime Video)

Phule

Story: During a time when child marriage was common and girls were denied education, a husband chose to educate his wife instead of marrying her off young. Together, they became social reformers and campaigned for the rights of the underprivileged.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Patralekhaa, Alexx O'Nell

Release date: April 11

Where: Theatre

The Bhootnii

Story: As per the teaser, Sanjay Dutt appears to be a ghost hunter who fights ghosts. Mouni Roy turns into a ghost and causes chaos. It is apparently a ghost that gets activated on Valentine's Day.

Genre: Horror-Comedy

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh

Release date: April 18

Where: Theatre

Kesari Chapter 2

Story: C. Sankaran Nair was a respected lawyer and once served as the President of the Indian National Congress. He is remembered for bravely standing up for the truth after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, where British forces killed hundreds of innocent Indians. Nair used his legal knowledge and powerful voice to challenge British rule and demand justice, making him an important figure in India’s fight for independence. The movie is about him.

Genre: Drama

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Madhavan

Release date: April 18

Where: Theatre

Ground Zero

Story: After the 2001 Parliament attack, BSF officer Dubey spent two years investigating and identified Ghazi Baba as the mastermind. His findings led to India’s biggest anti-terror operation.

Genre: Action/Drama

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain

Release date: April 25

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

Story: A master thief sets out to steal the famous African Red Sun diamond. But, the carefully planned heist soon turns into a risky game of betrayal and changing alliances.

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta

Release date: April 25