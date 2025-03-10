In recent times, Bollywood has seen a strong trend of re-releasing classic and fan-favourite films in theatres. Driven by nostalgia and a renewed appreciation for cinematic storytelling, movies like Chak De! India, Jab We Met, DDLJ and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani returned to theatres during Valentine’s week in 2024.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shreya Ghoshal at IIFA 2025; Bollywood singer reacts

Other successful re-releases included Rockstar, Tumbbad, Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Arjun, many of which saw impressive box-office returns.

August 2024 celebrated the anniversaries of Laila Majnu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. November saw a wave of classic films like Pardes, Soldier, Raaz, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Kachche Dhaage and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani being re-screened.

Also Read | IIFA 2025 Awards: Nitanshi Goel becomes youngest to win Best Actress

The trend continues in 2025 with five Aamir Khan movies, including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Dil Chahta Hai and PK, are slated for re-release on his 60th birthday, March 14. Titles like Half Girlfriend and Karz are also expected to return to cinemas.

This trend is being fuelled by the success of similar practices in global markets, particularly Hollywood. Re-releases of classics like Titanic and Avatar drew impressive crowds.

In India, the strategy serves multiple purposes. It revives box office earnings for production houses. It fills content gaps between big-ticket releases. It reignites mass nostalgia in the post-pandemic cinema culture.

Box-office success on re-release Sanam Teri Kasam, which flopped after its original release in 2016, grossed over ₹50 crore during its re-release. Tumbbad minted ₹52.25 crore gross worldwide, as per Sacnilk. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned ₹6.85 crore in three days upon its re-release.

Laila Majnu earned ₹3.25 crore upon its release in 2018. Its re-release minted ₹10.35 crore gross.

“It is fascinating to see young audiences curious about storytelling from 15-20 years ago and they’re not just watching but truly experiencing it. Some of our titles, like Andaz Apna Apna, Singh is Kinng, Munnabhai MBBS, Ghajini, Wazir and Mission Kashmir have found new life,” said Sushilkumar Agrawal, MD & CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment.

Movie-makers also use social media platforms like Snapchat to promote the re-releases and monetise their content.