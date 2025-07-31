Love is in the air, again! Romantic movies bounce back in Bollywood

Bollywood is back to what it does best—romance.

Over the past few years, filmmakers had turned their attention exclusively to biopics and patriotic films, giving love stories a miss, industry experts said. But the romance genre is now back in vogue, with recent films like Metro..In Dino, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Saiyaara getting the viewers hooked.

Remarkably, Mohit Suri directorial Saiyaara, starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as a major sleeper hit, reaffirming the timeless appeal of charming love stories.

The return of romantic drama on the silver screen is expected to fuel recovery of music sales—since love stories usually boast of popular, hummable soundtracks—and also builds on the gains of re-releases of much-loved movies like Jab We Met and Sanam Teri Kasam that young Gen Z audiences have thronged the theatres for, according to entertainment industry experts.

While Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara had crossed the ₹270-crore mark at last count, Karan Johar’s Dhadak 2, Maddock Films’ Param Sundari and Kartik Aaryan’s untitled romantic film are all scheduled for release over the next few months.

“Bollywood was invested in making only a certain kind of films over the past few years, such as social dramas. In the process, it lost out on many mass-market genres including romance and horror. There is a great need for love stories so that youngsters can visit cinemas,” independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan said.

It is important to make sure these films come with good music, experts like Chauhan said, as music is also a great driver for movie marketing.

The list of top 50 tracks on Spotify on Thursday was topped by the title track of Saiyaara. Five other songs from the films also featured in the top 10.

To be sure, film industry experts also point to the enduring appeal of romantic films. While there have been re-releases galore in cinemas over the past few months, there is a significantly higher draw for romantic dramas, even including flops such as Laila Majnu, Rockstar and Sanam Teri Kasam.

Experts said that the Gen Z audiences flocking to these films don’t have a real love story of their times and don’t mind paying low prices to watch a movie in a genre they have completely missed out on. Plus, the music plays a big role, given that new film soundtracks rarely find favour nowadays. Sanam Teri Kasam, a 2016 romantic drama, is currently the highest grossing re-release in India, having made over ₹35 crore in box-office collections in its second run. Laila Majnu earned over ₹11 crore last year, surpassing its original box-office takings of ₹2-3 crore when released in 2018.

Pranav Garg, managing director at Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar, pointed out that romantic films have always been an enduring brand at the Indian box office, driven by films featuring the likes of Shah Rukh Khan in the 1990s. However, in the past few years, filmmakers have resorted to fixed formulas of patriotic dramas and biopics. But it's romantic movies that attract the young audiences who go on to pick up dialogues, songs and styles from these movies, proving to be their brand ambassadors.

“A lot of filmmakers have been depending on the tried and tested template of action coupled with a big star and director lately, which hasn’t worked. Love stories are always a good bet at the box office and the advantage is they can work even without stars,” Ashutosh Agarwal, owner of Star World Cinemas in Uttar Pradesh, said.

