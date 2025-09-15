Bollywood star at 16, more popular than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; this hero left films after being bedridden

In the early 1990s, several newcomers made their successful debut in the Indian film industry. While some went on to create a niche for themselves in the industry, most of them faded with time. One of them is a young actor who made his entry in the industry at just 16 as the lead actor. He rose to fame overnight, hailed as a prodigy and celebrated as the industry’s next star at a time when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar were nowhere close to the success they enjoy today.

However, it all came crashing down after just 10 years when the actor silently left the film world after being bedridden.

The actor is Harish Kumar.

Harish Kumar Harish Kumar’s journey in films began as a child actor in the late 1970s, with films across Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages, creating a pan-India appeal in a time when the term was not even coined by film industry experts.

Harish Kumar's career By 1988, at just 13, Kumar had stepped into lead roles, testing his ground with a mix of successes and failures before striking gold with the Telugu blockbuster Prema Khaidi in 1990.

The film’s popularity led to a Hindi remake the next year, where Harish Kumar, alongside a then-debuting Karisma Kapoor, won the hearts of the audience. They became popular as one of the youngest on-screen pairs at only 16.

He went on to star in films like Tirangaa and College Bullodu, becoming a renowned name in the industry during the 1990s.

By the early ’90s, Harish Kumar became a popular name as one of the most talked-about young actors in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries.

Harish Kumar's films Industry chatter often placed him above several contemporaries who went on to become megastars. Yet, his success became a double-edged sword. While his talent was undeniable, lead roles were scarce, and filmmakers frequently cast him alongside established names rather than as the sole hero of the film.

He ended up sharing screens with legends like Chiranjeevi, ANR, Balakrishna, Nana Patekar, and Govinda. Despite the challenge, Kumar found success in big commercial films such as The Gentleman, Coolie No. 1, and Hero No. 1.

Why did Harish Kumar disappear In 2001, he was last seen in the Hindi film Inteqam. Later, Harish Kumar shocked the film industry by silently stepping away from acting at just 26. At the time, not much was revealed about his exit from films.

Two decades later, in a 2021 interview with Hindustan Times, Kumar opened up about the real reason behind his departure. He revealed that a serious injury from his childhood resurfaced and kept him bedridden.

He said, “I suffered a major back injury, which left me bedridden, which also became my reason to leave showbiz. It was a major slipped disc, with issues in my L3 and L5. The situation was so bad that I couldn’t even go to the washroom. I was very careless when I was young, and didn’t even realise when I got this injury, pata hi nahi laga mujhe (I didn't even know). But I didn’t want to go for any operation.”

Harish Kumar added that as he was left bedridden for months, the film industry moved on.

“Pehle pehle doctor ne do saal ke liye kaam karne ko mana kar diya, uske baad pata hi nahin chala ke kahan kho gaya main (The doctor initially advised me to not work for two years. And after that, I got lost),” he said.

Where is Harish Kumar now Harish Kumar made his acting comeback with films like Naughty @ 40 and Chaar Din Ki Chandni in 2011–12, but nothing gave him the same success. In 2018, he returned one last time on the big screen with Aa Gaya Hero, co-starring Govinda.

After a long hiatus, Kumar made his OTT debut in 2025 with the Epic ON series Griha Laxmi.

Reportedly, he now leads a quiet, low-profile life away from the limelight.