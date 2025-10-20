Bollywood star kids celebrating 1st Diwali: From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav's newborn to Sidharth-Kiara Advani's baby girl

Diwali 2025: A number of Bollywood's star kids will be celebrating their first Diwali this year. The latest addition being that of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's baby boy. Many actors embraced parenthood for the first time earlier this year due to which the festival of lights becomes even more special occasion to celebrate with the new additions to the family.

Here's a compiled list of renowned actors from Hindi film industry who welcomed their firstborns this year and will be celebrating the festival with a new family member:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha The 36-year-old Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed their baby boy to this world on Sunday, October 19, just a day before Diwali.

Announcing the birth of their son through a post on Instagram, the couple released a sweet note which stated, “He's finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Bollywood's iconic and favourite couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who tied the knot in February 2023, became proud parents to a baby girl on July 15 this year. Days before the festival, the couple were spotted with their newborn in Mumbai.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul Mubarakan actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their first child — a baby girl — on March 24 this year, almost two years after their marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in January 2023, named their daughter Evaarah. Even though KL Rahul is preoccupied with the ongoing India-Australia test match series but this Diwali is definitely special for him.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan also joined the list of Bollywood’s newest parents this year. The couple welcomed a baby girl in early October 2025. While Arbaaz is already a father to son Arhaan from his previous marriage, this marks his first Diwali with his newborn daughter and Sshura as a family.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal All set to join the list of Bollywood’s newest parents this year are Bollywood's most talked about couple actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The couple raised eyebrows when they announced their happy news on Instagram last month. The 42-year-old Ek Tha Tigress actress is embracing late-age pregnancy and is expecting her first child.

Revealing that Katrina Kaif is expected to deliver soon, Vicky Kaushal recently opened up about becoming a father with Nikhil Taneja at the Yuvaa Conclave, Mumbai. “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed,” he said.

