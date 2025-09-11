Bollywood vs deepfake: Not just Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna and more celebs who fell victim

Bollywood vs deepfake: The growing wave of deepfake videos, especially targeting celebrities, has raised alarm, forcing many to seek help from authorities. Among them is Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai, who became the latest to fall prey after rogue websites misused her name and image, prompting her to seek legal protection.

Aishwarya Rai's personality rights case The order, on Thursday, restrains offenders from misusing Rai's identity or misleadingly passing off endorsements. However, she isn't the first one from Bollywood to suffer.

Rashmika Mandanna Years ago, a video went viral, allegedly featuring Rashmika Mandanna, on social media. Reacting to it, the actor took immediate steps and expressed her disappointment over this matter.

Mandanna wrote on social media, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is, honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Alia Bhatt Not just the Pushpa star, deepfake videos of Alia Bhatt in get-ready-with-me videos also went viral some years ago. It showed the actor's face, digitally put on another woman as she got ready in a traditional outfit.

Another video had Bhatt making obscene gestures towards a camera.

Nora Fatehi Last year, actor Nora Fatehi became another victim of the viral deepfake video. Her lookalike or AI-generated, the actor wasn't happy to see a fake video of a woman, almost like her, promoting an end-of-season sale.

Sharing the video of her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Shocked!! This is not me!”

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra's deepfake video was spotted earlier, endorsing a brand. She was allegedly seen talking about her annual income in another fake video. While her face was unaltered in the videos, the audio was tweaked with a fake brand advertisement.

