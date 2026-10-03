Meet Bollywood's richest celeb, beats Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan with ₹36,300 crore net worth

Bollywood's most expensive actors earn crores from films. Club it with their endorsements and business investments, and these celebs build impressive wealth over time. This is why the highest paid actors might not be the most richest in the industry. While Shah Rukh Khan remains the richest actor in India, the title of wealthiest celeb goes to Bhushan Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar's wealth The Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, and his family have been named as the richest name from Bollywood, as per the Hurun India Rich List. Their estimated net worth is reported to be ₹36,300 crore. Kumar stood on the 87th spot on the top 100 list.

With this, Bhushan beats A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, who are the top 3 in the richest actor in India list.

Going by the list, Bhushan Kumar’s reported wealth is ₹26,300 crore, or 163% higher than Shah Rukh Khan’s. It is also ₹32,300 crore, or 808% higher than Amitabh Bachchan’s, and ₹33,300 crore, or 1,110% higher than Salman Khan’s.

Shah Rukh Khan This year's list reported a declined of ₹2,490 crore for Shah Rukh Khan in terms of wealth. His current net worth stands at ₹10,000 crore.

Despite the dip, Shah Rukh Khan made it to the Hurun Global List 2026. He featured as the only Indian celebrity among names like Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

An excerpt from it read: “The 2026 Hurun list captured a landmark moment for celebrity wealth, where the strategic ownership of brands and technology consistently outperformed traditional performance fees. Music icons Jay-Z (US$2.8bn), Taylor Swift (US$1.6bn), and Rihanna (US$1.5bn) joined sports legends like Michael Jordan (US$3.6bn) and Tiger Woods (US$1.9bn) in a record-breaking year that also minted newcomers like Bruce Springsteen, Shah Rukh Khan and Magic Johnson. This shift toward industrial scale entertainment was anchored by titans like George Lucas (US$7.6bn) and Steven Spielberg (US$6.4bn), but perhaps best exemplified by Peter Jackson; though a legendary director, his US$2bn fortune stems primarily from his visual effects powerhouse, Weta FX. Across film, sports, and the influencer empires of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, the defining lesson of the year remained clear: in modern entertainment, owning the ‘magic behind the magic’ the underlying technology and IP is the ultimate wealth creator.”

Also Read | Hurun Rich List 2026: Adani reclaims top spot as AI adds 15 new entrants

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan witnessed a growth in his wealth, making him the second richest actor in India with an estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore this year, compared with ₹1,630 crore in 2025. The veteran actor reportedly made multiple real estate investments over the years.

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan On the other hand, Salman Khan marked his entry into the Hurun Rich List with a reported wealth of ₹3,000 crore this year. He is followed by Hrithik Roshan with ₹2,500 crore net worth.