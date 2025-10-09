Bomb OTT release: When and where to watch Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat's film online

Bomb OTT release: Tamil film, Bomb, starring Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat, is all set for its second chance. The film wrapped up its theatrical run and now heading towards its OTT release. It is written and directed by Vishal Venkat.

Bomb is a rural drama, rooted in magical realism, touching on subjects like superstition, politics, and divine forces.

Bomb OTT release The film was released in September theatrically.

Now it will be marking its OTT debut on 10 October.

The digital rights of the film has been bagged by Aha Tamil, where the film will be streaming soon. Confirming the same, the OTT platform posted on Instagram: “Bomb podranga bomb podranga #Bomb premieres from Oct 10th on @ahatamil @gembrio pictures @sudha.sukumar.3 @kaizensukumar @imarjundas @shivathmikar @kaaliactor @kameelanasser @abhiramiact @actor_balasaravanan @singampuliannavi @tsk_actor @poovaiyarkappies_ @vishalvenkat1891 @immancomposer @raj.kumar.p.m @editor_prasannagk #Bombonaha.”

See post here:

About Bomb: Plot Bomb, featuring Arjun Das and Kaali Venkat in the lead, is a political satire. Set in a fictional village, the film delves into the complex intersections of faith, superstition, and social divides in society. The story unfolds in a community torn apart by differing beliefs, where chaos sets off when a man from one part of the village dies, but his body begins to emit continuous farts, which locals interpret as a sign of divine power.

What follows is a dark, humourous yet emotional narrative about his friend, played by Arjun Das, who finds himself caught between reason and irrationality, struggling to confront the blind faith consuming his people. Kaali Venkat plays the dead man in the film.

Bomb cast and team Bomb features an ensemble cast including Shivathmika Rajashekar, Nassar, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Balasaravanan, besides Das and Venkat in the lead. Though Bomb failed to leave an explosive mark at the box office, it drew praise for the compelling performances of the lead actors. It has also been praised by critics and audiences for its blend of satire, absurdity, and social commentary.