Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: Plot, episode guide and where to watch next instalment of Korean drama

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty has become the latest sensation on Netflix. The Korean drama, starring rom-com queen Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min in the lead, has managed to carve a place in the hearts of the audience within weeks. With the new episode set to release soon, according to Tudum, here is everything you need to know about Netflix’s latest hit K-drama.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty plot The K-drama revolves around Yeon Ji-young (Lim) is awarded the new head chef position at Happy Cure, a Michelin-starred restaurant, when she wins a prestigious culinary competition. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she finds a cookbook full of impossible recipes. Ji-young travels back in time to the Joseon era. Trapped in the past, she meets the young, charismatic and temperamental King Yi Heon (Lee).

Yi Heon is angered by Ji-Young’s sudden appearance in his court. But her mastery in the kitchen intrigues him. He appoints her as his chef. The terms of Ji-Young’s employment are harsh- If she cooks the same meal twice, or makes something Yi Heon does not like, she will be executed.

Now, Ji-Young must find a way to survive the ruthless politics of the court as well as Yi Heon’s temperamental nature.

Directed by Chang Tae-yoo, the show is based on Yeonsankunui Chefro Salanamki, a web novel by Park Kuk-Jae.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty episode guide Two episodes are released weekly, Tudum reported. One instalment is out on Saturday and the other on Sunday. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will have 12 episodes in total.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty: When and where to watch The episodes can be watched on Netflix. The fourth episode of Bon Appétit, Your Majesty will be out on August 31.

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty star cast Apart from Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min, the K-drama stars Kang Hanna, Choi Guy-hwa and Seo Yi-sook in pivotal roles.

