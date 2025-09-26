Bon Appetit episodes 11-12 OTT release date: Cast, review, what to expect next

What’s Cooking in Episodes 11-12 It’s a K-drama with a delicious twist. The highly anticipated Episodes 11 and 12 are releasing on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28, 2025. A modern-day chef flying back home after winning a cooking contest opens a historical book and falls through time to land in the Joseon era where a tyrant king rules. His only redeeming quality? His appreciation of good food. He takes the chef prisoner and orders her to cook a new dish every day or lose her head. How she captivates his heart by creating modern food with historical ingredients, as the king battles plots to overthrow him is the story so far…

Advertisement

In the episodes to come we will see how the evil Prince Jesan and the conniving consort now physically harm the romantic pair. What happens to the dowager queen and her own plan to dethrone the king and make the little prince a puppet king. How will the chef travel back in time and begin her life again? Will she meet someone even though her heart pines to unite with the king again? Will the king who sacrifices his own throne for love show up in the future?

Advertisement

Loosely based on the web novel ‘Surviving as Yeonsangun’s Chef’ by Park Guk Jae this fantasy brilliantly blends time travel, history, romance, and love for food (the love with which he describes food, you know the author loves the complexities of good food as well. How do I know that? Because I worked Google Translate to the bone to read the novel!)

K-dramas are not averse to killing the protagonist in order to light the flame for eternal love. In this show, shouldn’t the flavours of bouquet-garni turn the Joseon king into a leather-jacket wearing restaurateur?

The cast of Bon Appetite whets your love for K-dramas! The handsome Lee Chae Min as tyrant Joseon king with a refined palate and the super cute Lim Yoon A as modern chef who travels through time make for one of the highest rated romances on Netflix. This show also stars beautiful Kang Han Na who plays the evil consort to the king and Choi Gwi Hwa as the conniving Prince Jesan who do everything in their power to bring the new chef down and yes, dethrone the young king. Will the king’s love for good food change history, and stop him from killing everyone who doesn’t agree with him?

Advertisement

Review: Bon Appetit, Your Majesty. In a word, ‘Yum!’ A chef who wins a prestigious award in modern day France is flying back home to meet her father. When she opens a historical text to clean the coffee dropped on it by a clumsy passenger on the flight back home, she is magically transported into history.

At first she thinks that people are play-acting, but soon realises that this is the tyrant king she read in history books. This handsome king, out on a hunt, has been injured by an assassin’s arrow in yet another attempt by his enemies. The cook saves his life by applying the modern day antiseptic in her bag. In the jungle adventure she cooks rice with the gochujang paste from a tube also in her bag. The king is impressed, but when his soldiers rescue him, she is captured (with the girl from the forest hut) and is transported to the palace.

Advertisement

The king says he will let her live only if she agrees to cook a dish every day that he has never tasted before. She has no choice but to agree and this is how we, the audience, begin our romance with food: the closeups of the food, the cooking and how she uses innovative methods to cook what we today take for granted (sous vide and pressure cooking for example). It’s so much fun to watch a female cook and her assistant take over the royal kitchens for hundreds of years, a bastion of male chefs.

As all historical Korean shows are, the king’s court is divided. Here though the courtiers are wary of him, and the previous king’s consorts still living in the palace are happiest to gossip and plot the king’s demise.

Advertisement

The plots are really riveting and the way the chef foils the plots along with help from the king’s best friends - the jester and the official. It’s fun to watch how the chefs in the royal kitchen try to sabotage her food and how she slowly earns their respect by cooking great food.

And the romance, oh yes, it is enough to make your hearts more than flutter. The setting is a gorgeous grotto where the king sits alone in the moonlit night getting drunk. In attendance is the chief eunuch. He demands food… The chef has just gone to bed, but is rudely awakened to create some finger food for the king. Of course she makes the cure for drunkenness and shows up at the grotto. The sleepy, drunk king takes her in his arms and kisses her after eating the food, and says, "Stay with me for a while…”

Advertisement

While you sigh into your daal-bhaat, this romance just makes you eat Yakgwa - Korean honey cookies you ordered from a site which is having a sale now…

They even add a Joseon versus Ming cooking contest which doubles our food coma experience. The cooks from Ming are experts and here too, Prince Jesan tries to upset the applecart by stealing our heroine’s ingredients and threatens the sous chef to sabotage the contest and cook to lose.

Some really awesome looking food is served and you watch the episodes back to back simply because you want to know what the cooks from both nations are going to make. The brilliant actor Jo Jae Yoon as Sichuan culinary master leaves an impression and manages to teach us sportsmanship - in a culinary contest.

Advertisement

The intrigue in the palace makes you want more, and sometimes you wish you had not read the novel because you know what could happen next.

Bon Appetite, Your Majesty on Social Media Considered to be the surprise break-out hit in Korea, ‘Bon Appetite, Your Majesty’ ruled the airwaves in the top spot all through August and late September. Initially Park Sung-Hoon (Queen of Tears, Squid Game seasons 2 and 3 and more) was supposed to be the King. But when he got into a controversy (uploaded some photos he shouldn’t have) the role was offered to Lee Chae Min, who has done a superb job. He plays the mad king very well. The unpredictability of a king who is tamed by his love for good food works very well with the audience.

Advertisement

The world over, the show on Netflix is being appreciated by an audience who like how the makers have managed to blend reality, history and fantasy together. The mad tyrant king who ruled with fear did exist. He killed everyone who opposed him and he loved food (and women) to excesses that have been recorded in the official Sillock books that were hidden so that history could not be erased by those who overthrew dynasties. The original king Yeonsangun was known more for brutality than his love for food. He built pleasure palaces and kidnapped women for his pleasure. He slaughtered scholars who dared to advise him and he was sent away to live the rest of his days in quiet isolation after a coup by those who backed the little prince.

Advertisement

Netflix has another brilliant show called Tastefully Yours that blends food and greed to win that Michelin star brilliantly as well. We have loved the brilliant show about how two chefs open a French restaurant in Tokyo - Grand Maison Tokyo - giving us a taste of how the Japanese blend their love for food and adapt to French cooking techniques. This show takes the love for food a notch above.

Bon Appetite, Your Majesty is a romance fantasy on Netflix thankfully takes broad liberties with history and the viewers across the world are loving it. Their strategy of releasing nine episodes and then making us wait for the tenth episode really worked. This coming Saturday (27th September) we will be treated with an action packed 11th and 12th episode. Of course the wait means a surge in viewership.

Advertisement

Bon Appetite, Your Majesty, and bon voyage time travelling chef! This week we shall see how intense the plot to overthrow the king, our food loving hero gets. We will see how his love for the royal chef transforms him from a would-be tyrant to a man who puts love before personal safety.

And yes, when the royal chef finds herself in a modern hospital recovering from a coma after the plane crash, how does she recover? She had just confessed to loving a king and had changed her mind about coming back to the present. What happened and how?

When her restaurant begins to serve Joseon recipes to modern Seoul will her heart heal? I know I will never be able to eat caramel popcorn and not remember the crazy Joseon inventor who made puffed rice cannon.

Advertisement