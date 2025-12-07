Bong Joon-ho on the Netflix-Warner Bros shockwave, says 'cinematic experience won’t disappear so easily'

At a public session during this year’s Marrakech Film Festival, South Korean auteur Bong Joon Ho — president of this year’s jury — addressed concerns over the future of cinema, sparked by speculation that Netflix might acquire Warner Bros.

Serving as this year’s jury president, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho—a figure who has worked with both corporate entities—was inevitably placed at the heart of the industry’s greatest fear: the potential demise of the cinema experience.

During a nearly two-hour public interview on Saturday, the director of ‘Parasite’ and ‘Memories of Murder’ was asked about the landmark merger and its implications for the theatrical experience. The question highlighted the director’s unique position, having released his 2017 sci-fi film ‘Okja’ with Netflix and his most recent Robert Pattinson-starring project, ‘Mickey 17’, with Warner Bros.

The audience member noted the widespread concern, “It’s in the news that Netflix is going to buy Warner Bros. Many people, not only journalists, are worried that the theatre experience might disappear… What do you think about this acquisition, and what do you think about your films being screened on TV — even large TVs — and in cinemas with an audience? How do you see the future of cinema.”

Bong, known for his humble yet witty demeanour, deflected the corporate anxiety with a laugh that charmed the multilingual audience.

“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on there in L.A. I’m just a South Korean guy staying at home,” Bong said.

He noted that over the ten days of the festival, he and the jury members “really enjoyed” watching two movies per day “in the big theatre, with the big screen.”

While acknowledging the convenience of the digital era, the director ultimately expressed optimism for the future of the theatrical format.

“Streaming is also a good way to watch and enjoy movies,” Bong said. “But I don’t think the cinematic experience will disappear so easily.”

Why is Netflix acquiring Warner Bros and HBO MAX? Bong’s comments come against a backdrop of increasing anxiety amplified by Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Sarandos, whose business model aims to keep viewers on their couches, has previously called the traditional theatrical window an “outdated concept.”

Following the acquisition announcement, Sarandos stated that Netflix expects to release Warner Bros. films theatrically and would maintain HBO largely as is. However, he admitted that theatrical windows would “evolve,” a clear signal that the time films spend exclusively in cinemas will be shortened to be “more consumer friendly.”

This stance has provoked backlash from the creative community who believe the cinema is essential.