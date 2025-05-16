Bong Joon-ho’s sci-fi comedy Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, to stream globally on Max from THIS date

Mickey 17, the sci-fi black comedy film from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, is set to make its global streaming debut on Max on Friday, May 23. The film marked the return of Bong Joon-ho to the world of filmmaking after his Oscar-winning film, Parasite.

Mickey 17 to premiere on Max Warner Bros. confirmed that Mickey 17, apart from being released on Max on May 23, will also premiere on HBO's linear channel the following day, Saturday, May 24, at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Starring Robert Pattinson, the film is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7 and presents a dystopian twist on the concept of workplace loyalty.

Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an “Expendable” — a disposable employee who is cloned each time he dies while carrying out dangerous missions for a human colony on a distant planet in the year 2054. The story blends biting humour with existential themes, exploring the human cost of survival and the absurdity of expendability.

About Mickey 17 Mickey 17 premiered to strong reviews at Leicester Square in London on February 13, 2025, before screening at the 75th Berlin Film Festival. It was released theatrically in South Korea on February 28 and in the United States on March 7.

The film has since grossed $131 million globally and received praise for its inventive storytelling, visual style, and Pattinson’s performance.

Mickey 17's star-studded cast The cast also features Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. Bong Joon Ho, best known for his landmark film Parasite, not only wrote and directed Mickey 17 but also co-produced it alongside Dooho Choi (Okja, Snowpiercer). Executive producers include Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins.