BookMyShow breaks silence on delisting Kunal Kamra, calls out ‘misrepresentation’ | Check comedian’s hilarious response

Kunal Kamra vs BookMyShow: BookMyShow issued a statement denying removal of troubled comedian Kunal Kamra and his shows from their platform. The comedian has responded to their statement with a hilarious meme. His reply has left internet in splits.

BookMyShow responds to Kunal Kamra claims BookMyShow in their statement said: “Bookmyshow is a platform to facilitate the sale of tickets and operates the business with neutrality and in compliance with the applicable laws of India. Facts on our role have been misrepresented in the public domain. Our role is to provide a platform for ticket sales of live shows and it is the decision of the organiser or the venue to list or delist their shows.”

Further, the ticket booking platform claimed that they don't restrict artists from selling their show tickets on their platform unless it is decided by the performer or the organisers.

“The content of each performance is solely at the discretion of the performer or the organiser (as the case may be) and does not bear any representation of our views. We work with all venues and promoters on mutually agreed upon commercials to provide our ticketing service, as would be the case with any business. We do not restrict any artist from selling their show on their own website, should they choose to do so,” mentioned the statement.

“Our platform is about bringing people together through shared experiences, regardless of their beliefs. We remain committed to delivering the best possible service and experience for everybody,” it concluded amid claims of increasing pressure from political figures, including Rahool N Kanal, the General Secretary of Yuva Shiv Sena after Kunal's recent controversy.

Kunal to BookMyShow Kunal who seemed to be stunned by the BookMyShow's claims, responded with a Bollywood meme.

Reacting to Kunal's hilarious and even literal ‘speechless’ response, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Savage.” “No one can roast better than Kunal Kamra. Can't stop laughing (sic),” added another. “Earlier I wasn't but now I am actually giving them 1 star and deleting the app (sic),” said someone else.

Kunal Kamra vs BookMyShow BookMyShow's response arrived after Kunal shared his official statement for them on social media. He urged the platform to either not delist him or provide him with details of his solo shows.

Defending the platform amid calls for boycott by Kamra supporters, the comedian said, “Dear BookMyShow, I understand that you need to maintain a cordial relationship with the state, and I know that Mumbai is a major hub for live entertainment. Without the state's cooperation, iconic shows like Coldplay and Guns N' Roses wouldn't be possible. However, the issue at hand isn't about whether you can or will delist me-it's about your exclusive right on listing our shows.”

“With that in mind, I request one of the following:- Do not delist me, or provide me with the data (contact information) I've generated through your platform from my audience. Thank you for your understanding,” he further shared.

BookMyShow deletes Kunal Kamra listing Previously, the youth leader Rahool Kanal wrote a letter to BookMyShow on April 2, requesting them to pause the ticket sales for Kamra's upcoming shows.

Later, BookMyShow erased Kamra and his shows from the platform.

Kunal Kamra row The problem between Kamra and Rahool Kanal began when the youth leader led an attack on Habitat studio after the comedian's last Mumbai show.