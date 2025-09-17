Boong movie release date: Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri movie to hit theatres in India; Here's when, where to watch

Boong movie release date: After making waves at international film festivals, Lakshmipriya Devi’s debut directorial Boong is finally set for an India release.

Where to watch Boong Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, the film will hit select theatres on Saturday, September 19.

Boong – a Manipuri drama – was named Spotlight Film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Boong movie The Manipuri drama stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles.

Boong movie marks Lakshmipriya’s first feature as a director, after previously working as a first assistant director on films such as Luck by Chance (2009), Talaash (2012), PK (2014), and Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy (2020).

Boong movie plot Boong movie revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong, from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift.

Boong believes that bringing his father back home will be the most special gift. His search for his father leads to an unexpected gift, a new beginning.

Boong: From book to movie? Speaking about the release of the Manipuri drama, Lakshmipriya Devi said that Boong – is a book she could not write.

Inspired by her grandmother’s folktales, Devi said the much awaited movie carries the warmth and magic of her childhood and is a tribute to the resilience of the people of Manipur.

