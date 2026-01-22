Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol starrer to see better opening than Dhurandhar? Check it out

Border 2 advance booking: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's much-awaited multi-starrer, Border 2, is all set to release worldwide. The film will clash with Dhurandhar at the box office. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film is predicted to have a bigger opening than Dhurandhar.

Border 2 advance booking day 1 Border 2 opened its advance booking recently. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, it has maintained a strong grip across India, registering a gross of ₹5.94 crore on Day 1 from ticket sales alone. The bulk of the advance booking collections came from the Hindi 2D format, which contributed ₹5.93 crore. As per the website, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster has now sold 1.85 lakh tickets across 14,010 shows at an average ticket price of ₹263. However, limited traction was seen in the 4DX format, which added ₹27,624 from 56 tickets across 44 shows. Dolby Cinema bookings remained nil as reported by Sacnilk.

Considering block seats, Border 2’s advance booking gross jumps to ₹10.28 crore.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar When compared to Dhurandhar, Border 2 is still trailing in advance booking numbers. Notably, Border 2 still has one full day left to build on its ticket sales.

Dhurandhar posted an advance booking gross of ₹9.23 crore for day 1, driven by ₹8.78 crore from 2.55 lakh tickets across 14,549 shows. With block seats, its advance booking total swelled to ₹14 crore, which translated to ₹28 crore net as its final opening day business.

Hindustan Times reported that Border 2 is currently selling close to 4,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow as of Thursday morning. This marks a 100 per cent jump compared to Tuesday. Border 2 is said to gain further momentum on the final day of advance booking, with pre-sales likely to cross the ₹10 crore mark by midnight.

The report mentioned that war-drama is projected to open at around ₹32–35 crore net in India, a strong start for Sunny Deol, especially considering his previous release Jaat opened at ₹9 crore.

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries? Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Border 2 release has been blocked in the Gulf countries for ‘anti-Pakistan’ content.