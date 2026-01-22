Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol starrer to see better opening than Dhurandhar? Check it out

Border 2 advance booking: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's much-awaited multi-starrer, Border 2, is all set to release worldwide. The film will clash with Dhurandhar at the box office. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film is predicted to have a bigger opening than Dhurandhar.

Border 2 advance booking day 1 Border 2 opened its advance booking recently. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, it has maintained a strong grip across India, registering a gross of ₹5.94 crore on Day 1 from ticket sales alone. The bulk of the advance booking collections came from the Hindi 2D format, which contributed ₹5.93 crore. As per the website, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster has now sold 1.85 lakh tickets across 14,010 shows at an average ticket price of ₹263. However, limited traction was seen in the 4DX format, which added ₹27,624 from 56 tickets across 44 shows. Dolby Cinema bookings remained nil as reported by Sacnilk.

Considering block seats, Border 2’s advance booking gross jumps to ₹10.28 crore.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar When compared to Dhurandhar, Border 2 is still trailing in advance booking numbers. Notably, Border 2 still has one full day left to build on its ticket sales.

Dhurandhar posted an advance booking gross of ₹9.23 crore for day 1, driven by ₹8.78 crore from 2.55 lakh tickets across 14,549 shows. With block seats, its advance booking total swelled to ₹14 crore, which translated to ₹28 crore net as its final opening day business.

Hindustan Times reported that Border 2 is currently selling close to 4,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow as of Thursday morning. This marks a 100 per cent jump compared to Tuesday. Border 2 is said to gain further momentum on the final day of advance booking, with pre-sales likely to cross the ₹10 crore mark by midnight.

The report mentioned that war-drama is projected to open at around ₹32–35 crore net in India, a strong start for Sunny Deol, especially considering his previous release Jaat opened at ₹9 crore.

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries? Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that Border 2 release has been blocked in the Gulf countries for ‘anti-Pakistan’ content.

The report quoted a source, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2. By now, it's given that films which are perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt. Yet, the team of Border 2 did make an attempt and sadly, their attempts proved futile. One day is left for release and the hope is still there that they pass the film, though the possibility seems remote.”