Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol's war movie set for excellent opening, earns ₹7+ crore on Day 1

Border 2, headlined by Sunny Deol, is eyeing a strong opening at the box office as it arrives nearly three decades after the release of the original Border (1997).

Set to hit theatres on 23 January 2026, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend, the movie will enjoy an extended holiday period and build momentum at the box office.

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Border 2: Advance booking According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has already sold 1,17,479 tickets by early afternoon for its day 1 via advance booking, pointing to a solid early interest.

From its 9,369 shows, the movie has grossed over ₹3.87 crore in early estimates. Border 2 is eyeing at least a ₹7.11 crore opening, considering blocked seats.

Border 2: Market share Going by the trends, Border 2 is leading with strong traction. For advance bookings, the National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as the biggest contributor so far, grossing ₹1.55 crore (including block seats) and 8% real occupancy across 1,068 shows.

Mumbai and Bengaluru follow closely, raking in ₹66.89 lakh and ₹27.19 lakh respectively, with predictions of 3-7% occupancy. Kolkata grossed ₹26.33 lakh, with real occupancy of 9% in 159 shows.

Distributors demand exclusive showcasing According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Border 2 distributors have asked exhibitors to block shows for the movie, to ensure that it faces no competition during its initial run.

The distributors have reportedly asked the single-screen cinemas to lock their screens exclusively for Border 2 for a minimum of two weeks, while the specific show-count requirements have been placed for multiplexes and smaller cinema chains.

The Bollywood Hungama report said the two-screen properties have been directed to allot all available shows to Border 2. In three-screen cinemas, a minimum of 12 shows per day has been demanded.

For multiplexes with 4 screens, Border 2 distributors expect 14 shows, and for 5 and 6 screens, the minimum daily show numbers are 16 and 18, respectively. For large-scale multiplexes housing seven or more screens, the requirement stands at a staggering 20 shows per day.