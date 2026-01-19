Border 2 advance bookings pick up pace overseas, strong start ahead of Republic Day release

Advance ticket sales for Border 2 have begun on a promising note, both overseas and in India, pointing to solid early interest ahead of the film’s theatrical release later this week.

Trade observers say the initial response in international markets has been encouraging, particularly for a large-scale patriotic film backed by a familiar franchise. Australia has emerged as the strongest overseas territory so far, with healthy advance bookings reported in the opening phase. Similar traction has also been noted in the United States and Germany, driven largely by the Indian diaspora and audiences nostalgic for the original Border.

Advertisement

Within the industry, overseas advance trends are often seen as an early barometer for domestic performance, and the steady response abroad has added to positive sentiment around the film’s box office prospects.

Also Read | Suniel Shetty says he would have returned for Border 2 had his character survived in original

In India, advance bookings opened in phases earlier this week. At present, ticket sales have gone live in roughly 40% of cinemas, with limited shows as exhibitors gauge demand. According to multiplex chain PVR INOX, more than 2,000 tickets for Day 1 have already been sold across its properties, indicating strong initial interest.

Ticketing platform BookMyShow has also reported brisk activity, with early sales crossing the 20,000 mark nationwide. National multiplex chains have collectively moved past 10,000 tickets in advance sales — numbers that trade analysts describe as a healthy start.

Advertisement

Border 2 arrives nearly three decades after the release of the original Border (1997) and is set to hit theatres on 23 January 2026, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend. With 26 January falling on a Monday, the extended holiday period is expected to give the film room to build momentum at the box office.

Headlined by Sunny Deol, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Trade experts note that while advance bookings are a useful indicator, Border 2 is not expected to rely heavily on pre-sales alone. Sunny Deol continues to command strong mass appeal, particularly in single screens and non-urban centres, where walk-ins and spot bookings traditionally contribute significantly to opening-day numbers.

Advertisement

While the film’s teaser and trailer have received mixed reactions online, industry watchers caution against reading too much into social media sentiment. “Ground-level response often tells a different story, especially for patriotic films with legacy value,” a trade analyst said.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is presented by T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.