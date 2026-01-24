Border 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan's film beats Dhurandhar, mints ₹30 crore in India

Border 2 box office collection day 1: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's much-awaited spiritual sequel, Border 2, is here. Released on Friday, the epic war film is off to a good start at the box office as it has surpassed the first-day collection of the blockbuster, Dhurandhar. However, it is still trailing Sunny Deol's last hit, Gadar 2, and another big box office hit, Chhaava.

Border 2 box office collection day 1 If early estimates are considered, Border 2 has registered a strong opening despite mixed reviews. Its opening day collection now comes to ₹30 crore net in India, marking about 7.14% more earnings than Dhurandhar.

For the unversed, Dhurandhar opened with ₹28 crore net on day 1.

While advance booking played a big role for Border 2's first day, the opening day collection also indicates promising spot bookings.

Ahead of release, the film had already clocked ₹12.5 crore in advance bookings across India. More than 4.09 lakh tickets were sold from 16,221 shows for Border 2. The Hindi 2D version dominated, contributing the main share of the advances. Premium formats such as 4DX, IMAX 2D, and Dolby Cinema added more.

Considering block seats, the advance figures hit ₹17.5 crore. The earnings of the film saw a substantial jump to a ₹30 crore net on Day 1, confirming strong walk-ins and last-minute bookings.

Border 2 occupancy rates In terms of footfall in theatres, Border 2 witnessed about 32.10% occupancy on release day. The film opened to 19.46% occupancy in the morning shows, which increased during the afternoon shows at 26.33%. It further climbed to 34.55% occupancy at evening shows and peaked at 48.06% during night shows.

Border 2 showcased a wide presence across India, with the Delhi NCR emerging as the region with the highest screenings for Border 2. The region marked 1,538 shows with 42 percent overall occupancy.

Border 2 show counts across India It is followed by Mumbai (1,022 shows) and Ahmedabad (799 shows). Among other regions in the Hindi belt, cities like Lucknow (286 shows), Chandigarh (217 shows) and Jaipur (199 shows) stood out with occupancies crossing the 40–50 per cent mark. Meanwhile, southern markets such as Bengaluru (318 shows) and Hyderabad (265 shows) also contributed significantly, affirming Border 2’s pan-India reach on its premiere day.

Border 2: Makers, cast, trailer Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.

