Border 2 box office collection Day 1: Prospects bright for Sunny Deol's film; ₹2 cr earned from 1st show across cities

The current projections for Border 2 suggest an opening day net in the range of 35–40 crore, Sacnilk said. The war film is predicted to have a bigger opening than Dhurandhar.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated23 Jan 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Sunny Deol's Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.
Border 2 box office collection Day 1: Border 2, Sunny Deol's much-awaited multi-starrer war movie, is now running in theaters and the initial numbers look very promising.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, from its first shows across cities, Border 2 has already earned over 2 crore. As per early estimates at 11 AM, the movie minted 2.67 crore.

However, this is a very initial number, and will change throughout the day.

The current projections for Border 2 suggest an opening day net in the range of 35–40 crore, Sacnilk said. The war film is predicted to have a bigger opening than the blockbuster hit Dhurandhar.

Border 2 cleared with zero cuts

Amid recent incidents of certification run-ins of big-budget films, even causing last-minute delays, Border 2 has received a clear green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The cencor board officially cleared Border 2 with a UA 13+ certificate and, notably, zero cuts, according to a Sacnilk report.

This significant win will ensure that the raw intensity and the sprawling narrative of Anurag Singh's sequel remain entirely intact for the audience.

What is the official runtime of Border 2?

Border 2, legally clear for a January 23 release with no cuts, has a massive runtime of reportedly 3 hours and 16 minutes.

Border 2 banned in Gulf countries

Border 2's release has been blocked in the Gulf countries for ‘anti-Pakistan’ content, reported Bollywood Hungama.

“Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will not be releasing Border 2," the report said, quoting a source. “By now, it's given that films which are perceived as having ‘anti-Pakistan’ content don’t get a release in this belt.”

Even Dhurandhar was not allowed a release in the same region.

“However, the makers of Border 2 are not losing sleep over it, as they are aware that if the film strikes a chord with moviegoers, the sky is the limit for its collections,” the report said.

About Border 2

Border 2, written and directed by Anurag Singh, is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The movie expands to combine the operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

“Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War,” the makers said.

While Sunny Deol returns in the uniform, this time the film introduces new faces, starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana are also a part of the film.

It is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

 
 
