Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s film outpaces Aditya Dhar's Uri, continues to perform strong

Border 2 is continuing to show steady strength at the Indian box office as it moves through its second weekend.

Border 2 box office day collection day 10 The war drama, released on 23 January 2026 during the Republic Day weekend, has benefitted from a strong opening week and sustained audience interest. Trade estimates suggest that while daily collections have begun to fluctuate, the overall trend remains positive, especially when viewed against the film’s scale and genre.

According to Sacnilk, the film has added another respectable amount to its total. The first week ended with a collection of ₹224.25 crore. On Day 8, the second Friday, the film collected ₹10.75 crore, registering a slight drop of 4.44 percent.

Day 9, the second Saturday, saw a sharp rise, with collections reaching ₹17.75 crore, an increase of 65.12 percent. Early estimates for Day 10, the second Sunday, place the figure at around ₹12.39 crore. With these numbers, the total collection now stands at approximately ₹265.14 crore.

Occupancy figures from Sunday, 1 February 2026, further highlight the film’s performance pattern. Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 33.80 percent on that day. Morning shows reported an occupancy of 18.28 percent, while afternoon shows performed significantly better at 49.31 percent.

Evening and night shows were either negligible or not yet reported in early data. This trend suggests that daytime audiences, including families and older viewers, continue to form a strong base for the film.

Overseas markets have also contributed meaningfully to the film’s global total, reflecting the continued appeal of large-scale patriotic cinema among the Indian diaspora.

The jump seen on the second Saturday was partly aided by the weekend and holiday advantage, but trade analysts note that the consistency in collections also points to strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.

When compared with other major releases, Border 2 has already crossed important milestones. The film has reportedly surpassed the lifetime India collection of War 2 and overtaken the worldwide totals of Uri: The Surgical Strike ( ₹335.99 crore), Drishyam 2 ( ₹339.89 crore) and the Hindi version of RRR ( ₹342.12 crore). These comparisons underline the film’s strong commercial standing, especially within the war and action genre, which often depends heavily on opening-week performance.

About Border 2 Border 2 is co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. It is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films. The project was officially announced on 13 June 2024, marking the 27th anniversary of the original film.

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, Border 2 expands the scope of its predecessor by portraying coordinated operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Key supporting roles are played by Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

Filming began in early 2025 and took place across several real military locations, including Jhansi Cantonment, Babina Cantonment, the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, and select air and naval bases. The production also used major defence installations such as the INS Vikrant to ensure technical authenticity.

Combat sequences were shot across Punjab, Uttarakhand and the deserts of Rajasthan, adding scale and realism to the narrative.