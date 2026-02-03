Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol’s film sees major Monday slide with over 70% dip in earnings

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Donsajh and Ahan Shetty, witnessed blockbuster Sunday on day 10. However, it failed to retain the momentum on its second Monday, day 11. 

Sneha Biswas
Updated3 Feb 2026, 07:51 AM IST
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol at the teaser launch of Border 2.
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol at the teaser launch of Border 2.(PTI)

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Indo-Pakistan war film, Border 2, is heading towards the 400 crore mark worldwide. Amid this, the film witnessed a major drop in its earnings on day 11. On its second Monday, Border 2 raked in 5.75 crore net, marking a sharp decline of about 74.44% from Day 10 to Day 11.

On day 10, Border 2 minted 22.5 crore net.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

With this, the total earnings of Border 2 in India stand at 281 crore net. It has amassed a worldwide box office collection of 380.75 crore so far, including an India gross of 335.75 crore and 45 crore from overseas.

Border 2 Box Office recap

Border 2 has put up a solid run at the box office so far. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film closed its first week with 224.25 crore net domestically. It initially clashed with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar at the box office.

The Sunny Deol-led war drama was released on 23 January, opening strongly at 30 crore. The film went on to build momentum over its first weekend, peaking at 54.5 crore on Sunday. While weekday collections saw a sharp fall from Day 5 onwards, Border 2 managed to stay in double digits through most of the first week.

In its second weekend, Border 2 showed improvement, earning 17.75 crore on Saturday and 22.5 crore on Sunday, its highest earning days of the week.

However, like most releases, it witnessed a steep Monday drop in its second week due to the working weekday. Overall, the film continues to maintain a strong tally despite the weekday slowdowns. It is facing no major clashes at the box office with Dhurandhar out of the race and Mardaani 3 crashing.

Border 2 occupancy rates and shows

Border 2 registered an occupancy of 11.31% in theatres on day 11. The footfall during the morning shows recorded the lowest figure at 5.67%. It improved during afternoon shows at 11.94% occupancy, peaking at 13.40% during evening shows. Night shows had the maximum occupancy at 14.22%.

Region wise, Border 2 recorded modest occupancy across key markets.

The Delhi NCR region maintained the top spot with the highest show count of 1,208, posting an overall occupancy of 12.5%, followed by Mumbai with 617 shows and 13% occupancy.

Ahmedabad also saw a wider release with 564 shows, though occupancy remained at 10.5%. Among the stronger performers, Jaipur stood out with the highest overall occupancy of 20.25% across 177 shows. Pune (324 shows) and Bengaluru (234 shows) hovered around the 10–11% range, while Lucknow recorded 13.75% occupancy across 229 shows. Other markets such as Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Surat continued to see lower footfalls despite healthy show counts.

Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com

