Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol’s film sees major Monday slide with over 70% dip in earnings

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Indo-Pakistan war film, Border 2, is heading towards the ₹400 crore mark worldwide. Amid this, the film witnessed a major drop in its earnings on day 11. On its second Monday, Border 2 raked in ₹5.75 crore net, marking a sharp decline of about 74.44% from Day 10 to Day 11.

On day 10, Border 2 minted ₹22.5 crore net.

Advertisement

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 With this, the total earnings of Border 2 in India stand at ₹281 crore net. It has amassed a worldwide box office collection of ₹380.75 crore so far, including an India gross of ₹335.75 crore and ₹45 crore from overseas.

Border 2 Box Office recap Border 2 has put up a solid run at the box office so far. Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film closed its first week with ₹224.25 crore net domestically. It initially clashed with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar at the box office.

The Sunny Deol-led war drama was released on 23 January, opening strongly at ₹30 crore. The film went on to build momentum over its first weekend, peaking at ₹54.5 crore on Sunday. While weekday collections saw a sharp fall from Day 5 onwards, Border 2 managed to stay in double digits through most of the first week.

Advertisement

In its second weekend, Border 2 showed improvement, earning ₹17.75 crore on Saturday and ₹22.5 crore on Sunday, its highest earning days of the week.

However, like most releases, it witnessed a steep Monday drop in its second week due to the working weekday. Overall, the film continues to maintain a strong tally despite the weekday slowdowns. It is facing no major clashes at the box office with Dhurandhar out of the race and Mardaani 3 crashing.

Advertisement

Border 2 occupancy rates and shows Border 2 registered an occupancy of 11.31% in theatres on day 11. The footfall during the morning shows recorded the lowest figure at 5.67%. It improved during afternoon shows at 11.94% occupancy, peaking at 13.40% during evening shows. Night shows had the maximum occupancy at 14.22%.

Region wise, Border 2 recorded modest occupancy across key markets.

The Delhi NCR region maintained the top spot with the highest show count of 1,208, posting an overall occupancy of 12.5%, followed by Mumbai with 617 shows and 13% occupancy.

Ahmedabad also saw a wider release with 564 shows, though occupancy remained at 10.5%. Among the stronger performers, Jaipur stood out with the highest overall occupancy of 20.25% across 177 shows. Pune (324 shows) and Bengaluru (234 shows) hovered around the 10–11% range, while Lucknow recorded 13.75% occupancy across 229 shows. Other markets such as Kolkata, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Surat continued to see lower footfalls despite healthy show counts.

Advertisement