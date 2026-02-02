Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol-starrer nears ₹300 crore mark despite weekday dip

‘Border 2’ continued its theatrical run with noticeably lower collections on Day 11, which fell on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Border 2 box office collection day 11 After a solid showing over the second weekend, the film witnessed a sharp weekday drop, a trend that is fairly common for big-budget releases once the holiday and weekend advantage fades.

On Day 10 (second Sunday), ‘Border 2’ collected ₹22.5 crore, registering a jump of 26.76 per cent compared to the previous day. However, collections dipped steeply on Day 11, with the film earning just ₹3.02 crore. With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹278.27 crore.

Trade data also points to low audience turnout in theatres on Monday. ‘Border 2’ recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.81 per cent on Day 11. The occupancy figures for Hindi 2D screenings show that attendance was limited largely to daytime shows.

Morning shows recorded 5.67 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows performed slightly better at 11.94 per cent. However, evening and night shows registered 0 per cent occupancy, indicating that theatres saw almost no footfall during prime-time hours.

The steep drop from Sunday to Monday reflects the usual second-week slowdown that most large films face after exhausting their core audience during the opening and holiday period.

Industry experts often view second-Monday numbers as a key indicator of how well a film can sustain itself in the long run, especially with new releases arriving every Friday. While ‘Border 2’ has already built a strong total, maintaining momentum beyond this point may prove challenging.

More about the film ‘Border 2’ was released theatrically on 23 January 2026, strategically timed around the Republic Day weekend, which traditionally boosts patriotic and war-based films at the box office. The film took full advantage of the extended holiday period, opening to strong numbers and quickly crossing major milestones.

According to trade reports, the film entered the ₹200 crore club within its first five days, driven by strong weekend collections and the national holiday on 26 January.

By the end of its first week, Border 2 had reportedly earned over ₹224 crore in India, while its worldwide box office collection crossed ₹300 crore, combining domestic and overseas earnings. The Republic Day Monday proved especially beneficial, delivering a significant single-day jump and helping the film post an impressive first-week total despite mixed weekday trends.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a Hindi-language war drama and a standalone sequel to J P Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. While the original film focused on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the sequel expands its scope to depict a broader, multi-front conflict involving the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy. The film blends large-scale action with themes of patriotism, sacrifice and military brotherhood.

The film features a large ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, whose return to a patriotic military role has been a major draw for audiences. He is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. The casting strategy appears aimed at appealing to both fans of the original ‘Border’ and younger viewers seeking contemporary action cinema.

Audience response to Border 2 has largely been positive in terms of scale, action sequences and performances, particularly Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence. Many viewers have praised the film’s battle scenes, background score and emotional moments rooted in national pride. However, some sections of the audience and critics have pointed out issues related to runtime and pacing, noting that the film could have benefitted from tighter editing.

Despite the second-week dip, ‘Border 2’ has already established itself as one of the major Hindi releases of early 2026. With a current total of ₹278.27 crore, the film remains commercially strong, even as weekday collections slow. Its final box office outcome will depend on how well it holds in the coming days amid competition from new releases, but its Republic Day run has already ensured a successful theatrical outing.