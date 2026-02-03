Border 2 box office collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's film slows down, lags behind Dhurandhar by almost 90%

The box office run of Border 2 continues to attract attention, though its momentum has slowed by Day 12.

Border 2 box office collection day 12 The Sunny Deol-led film collected ₹3.24 Cr on Day 12, according to early estimates from Sacnilk, taking its total collection to ₹284.24 Cr. While the film has posted solid lifetime numbers since its release, the sharp drop in daily earnings during its second week indicates that audience footfalls have tapered off after a strong opening and weekend performance.

Dhurandhar, meanwhile, has strengthened its position at the box office with a far more dominant showing. On Day 12, the film earned ₹30.5 Cr, pushing its India net total to ₹427.52 crore in just 13 days.

The significantly higher daily collection reflects strong audience preference, supported by better theatre occupancy and steady footfalls across centres, keeping the film firmly on track for the ₹450 crore milestone.

Border 2’s box office trend Border 2 opened strongly and gained from the Republic Day release window, showing good traction over its second weekend before witnessing a sharp slowdown once weekdays set in.

After a strong ₹22.5 Cr haul on Day 10 (second Sunday), collections dropped steeply to ₹5.75 Cr on Day 11 (second Monday) and further declined to an estimated ₹3.24 Cr on Day 12 (second Tuesday). With this slide in daily earnings, the Sunny Deol-led film’s total box office collection stands at ₹284.24 Cr, reflecting a clear tapering of audience footfalls in its second week.

The sharp fall after Sunday indicates that while Border 2 attracted audiences during holidays and weekends, it has struggled to maintain weekday momentum. Industry observers point out that war dramas often see a strong initial surge, followed by quicker stabilisation once core audiences have watched the film.

Despite the slowdown, Border 2 remains a successful venture. Crossing ₹280 crore in under two weeks is a strong result, particularly for a film driven by nostalgia and patriotic themes. Sunny Deol’s return in a familiar role has resonated with long-time fans, even if repeat viewership appears limited at this stage.

Dhurandhar’s sustained dominance Dhurandhar, on the other hand, has shown rare consistency. The film’s Day 12 collection of ₹30.5 Cr is nearly ten times that of Border 2 on the same day. With ₹427.52 crore collected in just 13 days, the film is firmly on track to cross the ₹450 crore milestone, a feat achieved by only a handful of Hindi films.

Trade analysts attribute Dhurandhar’s sustained run to strong word of mouth, repeat viewing, and wider appeal across age groups. The film’s higher occupancy across all time slots indicates that audiences are choosing it over competing releases, even as newer films enter theatres.

While Border 2 and Dhurandhar both opened to strong interest, their Day 12 numbers tell two different stories. Border 2 has settled into a slower phase, relying mainly on residual footfalls, whereas Dhurandhar continued to draw large crowds well into its second week.

Together, the success of both films has been seen as a positive sign for Hindi cinema, showing that audiences are returning to theatres in large numbers when content connects. However, in this direct comparison, Dhurandhar clearly holds the upper hand — not just in total earnings, but in day-to-day box office strength.