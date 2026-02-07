Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol movie hits ₹406 crore mark, eyes grand weekend

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol continues its dream run at the box office after striking ₹405 crore milestone. According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the epic action war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh is likely to see a 50 to 60% uptick in collections this weekend.

Tuesday discounted ticket offer provided a major boost to its earnings on Day 12 in theatres which was followed by impressive earnings a day later. The movie featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – entered third week on Friday.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 15 On 6 February, Border 2 witnessed 18.57 percent drop in earnings as it raked in ₹2.85 crore net in India, Sacnilk reported. The combined domestic collection for all days stands at ₹297.25 crore net.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection It entered the elite ₹400 crore worldwide club on Thursday, Day 14, cementing Sunny Deol's status as a powerhouse actor at the box office following the historic success of Gadar 2. Indicating an overall blockbuster performance, Border 2's grossed ₹406.35 crore worldwide. At the overseas market, it did a business of ₹51.35 crore.

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, Border 2 is the standalone sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 film Border.

Taking to X, film business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Border2 records a fantastic ₹ 75 cr+ in Week 2, despite multiple new releases hitting screens last Friday... The film held exceptionally well over the weekend – particularly on Saturday and Sunday – and maintained strong consistency on weekdays. Its performance in mass pockets and the heartland continues to dominate the overall business.”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel called Border 2 super hit nd in post on X stated: “EXCELLENT TWO WEEKS #Border2 reaches ₹323.89 CR NBOC total.”

More about Border 2 Border 2 star cast: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana

Sunny Deol starrer was released on 23 January 2026, on the occasion of Republic Day, with an approved runtime of 199 minutes. Made on a budget of ₹275 crore, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films.

Filmed in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, in addition to diverse military locations and undisclosed air and naval bases, including Jhansi Cantonment, Babina Cantonment, National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Border 2 used real-world defence installations.

IMDb description of the period drama states, “Young Indian fighters prepared to protect their homeland from a greater threat during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.”