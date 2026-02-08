Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: After beating War 2, Sunny Deol's film joins ₹300 cr club but misses Padmaavat

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's war-drama, Border 2, is now among the highest-grossing films of 2026. After surpassing the all-time India collections of films like War 2, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par and Sikandar, the film, also starring Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh, hit the ₹300 crore mark in India. However, Border 2 is trailing behind hits like Padmaavat ( ₹302.15 crore net), Saiyaara ( ₹329 crore net) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320.34 crore net).

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has minted ₹4.25 crore net in India on day 16. The film witnessed a growth of about 49.12% from Day 15 to Day 16 in its earnings on its third Saturday.

With this, the total earnings of the film come to ₹301.50 crore net domestically on day 16.

Film earnings crossed by Border 2 In its third week, Border 2 has maintained its spot at the ticket window. The film has already surpassed hits like Adipurush ( ₹288.15 crore net), Dhoom 3 ( ₹290 crore), and Sultan ( ₹300 crore). Recently, it became the second-highest grosser in Sunny Deol's career, beating Jaat ( ₹ 88.72 crore) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha ( ₹ 76.65 crore).

Border 2 occupancy on day 16 Border 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 15.88% on Saturday, Day 16. The film opened with morning shows registering 6.13% occupancy, before picking up pace during the afternoon shows to 15.90%. It had a stronger response in the evening at 18.12% while night shows were at 23.35% occupancy, indicating better audience turnout during the last hours of the day.

Border 2 shows on day 16 In terms of presence across India, Border 2 continued to dominate in key Hindi-speaking markets, with the Delhi NCR leading the show count at 606 shows. Mumbai followed with 344 shows, while Ahmedabad recorded 273 shows on day 16. Other notable contributing regions were Surat with 198 shows, Kolkata with 148, and Pune with 146 shows.

Border 2 at box office Released on 23 January, Border 2 opened on a strong note ahead of Republic Day 2026. The Indo-Pak war film collected ₹224.25 crore in India on its first week. The film witnessed steady growth over its opening weekend, peaking on Day 4 with ₹59 crore, before a sharp drop on the first Tuesday. Despite the expected midweek decline, the film sustained due to weekend footfalls.

In its second week, Border 2’s collections slowed significantly, bringing in ₹70.15 crore, a drop of nearly 69% from Week 1. While Border 2 showed a brief resurgence over the second weekend, weekday collections dipped sharply as occupancy reduced across regions. The third week began on a modest note, but Saturday saw a jump in earnings. With 16 days completed, the film has placed itself in the ₹300 crore club despite a gradual slowdown.

“#Border2 records a fantastic ₹ 75 cr+ in Week 2, despite multiple new releases hitting screens last Friday... The film held exceptionally well over the weekend – particularly on Saturday and Sunday – and maintained strong consistency on weekdays. Its performance in mass pockets and the heartland continues to dominate the overall business,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X.

Border 2 is facing no major clash at the box office, except its initial competitor, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.