Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol starrer slows, worldwide total already past ₹400 crore

On its sixteenth day in cinemas, Border 2 continued its slow but steady run at the Indian box office.

Border 2 box office collection day 2 Border 2 has posted a strong domestic run despite a visible slowdown after its opening week. By Day 16, the film’s overall India nett collection stands at around ₹299 crore, placing it just short of the ₹300 crore mark. The bulk of this business came in the first week, which was powered by the Republic Day weekend and delivered nearly ₹175 crore nett.

While collections dipped sharply in the second week, the film has managed to hold steady at lower levels, aided by weekend jumps. Limited competition and continued interest in mass centres have helped Border 2 sustain its run, even as occupancy levels have fallen significantly in urban markets.

According to the latest figures, the film earned ₹1.92 crore on Saturday, 7 February 2026, taking its cumulative total to ₹299.17 crore in India so far. The collection for the second week of its run stands at ₹70.15 crore, a steep drop of 68.72 per cent compared with its opening week.

The film’s daily performance shows a continued decline from its earlier highs, with ₹2.85 crore on Day 15 and then ₹1.92 crore on Day 16.

Border 2 worldwide collection On the global front, Border 2 has already crossed the ₹400 crore mark worldwide, driven primarily by its domestic performance. Overseas collections are estimated at around $6 million, translating to roughly ₹54–55 crore, with most key markets now exhausted.

The film’s international business remained modest due to the limited overseas pull of its lead actors and the impact of a Gulf ban, which is estimated to have cost the film an additional ₹15–20 crore in potential revenue.

As a result, India has contributed the overwhelming share of the worldwide gross, underlining Border 2’s status as a largely domestic-driven blockbuster.

Theatre Occupancy Occupancy figures on Saturday showed low audience turnout, especially in Hindi 2D screenings. The overall Hindi occupancy was just 11.02 per cent for the day.

Morning shows drew about 6.13 per cent, afternoons reached 15.90 per cent, and there were virtually no evening or night show audiences reported. These trends reflect a clear mid-run decline, even as the film remains in theatres.

Industry trackers and news outlets note that Border 2 has slowed down considerably since its blockbuster first week. The film was released on 23 January 2026, strategically timed for the Republic Day weekend, which gave it a massive early boost.

In its first seven days, the film grossed over ₹230 crore domestically, crossing that landmark within just a week of release. Its first week performance was bolstered by strong holiday attendance and patriotic sentiment.

More about the film Domestically, the film’s momentum has weakened as the weeks have progressed. After the Republic Day surge – where collections peaked thanks to the extended national holiday – daily numbers have steadily declined.

Weekday shows in the second week were in low double digits or single digits for many centres, and the third weekend recorded only modest earnings. Despite this, trade analysts and box office trackers still classify the film’s performance as successful due to its overall stature and historical positioning among war dramas.

Border 2 stands out as one of the most successful war films of recent years, boosted by a blend of nostalgia, intensive marketing, and the patriotic theme that has resonated with a broad Indian audience. The movie’s ensemble cast, led by Sunny Deol with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, under director Anurag Singh, has helped maintain interest even as ticket sales have tapered off.