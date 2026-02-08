Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol film overtakes Padmaavat, crosses ₹400 crore milestone

‘Border 2’ has continued its solid run at the Indian box office into its third weekend, crossing major career and industry benchmarks as it nears the end of its theatrical window.

‘Border 2’ box office collection day 17 According to industry trackers, the film’s Week 2 Collection stood at ₹70.15 crore, representing a drop of 68.72 per cent compared with its opening fortnight.

On Day 15 (third Friday) it earned ₹2.85 crore (down 18.57 per cent day-on-day), before rising to ₹5.25 crore on Day 16 (Saturday) — up 84.21 per cent. On Day 17 (Sunday) it collected ₹5.26 crore, helping push its domestic total further.

In all, Border 2 has amassed ₹307.76 crore in India to date. This comes with a Hindi occupancy of 19.74 per cent on Sunday 8 February 2026, with attendance strongest in afternoon shows (30.36 per cent) and more modest figures in morning screenings (9.12 per cent). Evening and night shows reported 0 per cent occupancy in some circuits, indicating that most screenings had already wound down by those time slots.

With this tally, Border 2 has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ ( ₹303 crore), a notable milestone for a film released in early 2026. It now eyes the lifetime collections of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ ( ₹320 crore) and ‘War’ ( ₹318 crore), both of which were among the highest-grossing Hindi films upon their respective releases.

Worldwide performance While India remains the main source of revenue, ‘Border 2’ has also performed decently overseas. Trade trackers estimate an international haul of around ₹52 crore, bringing the film’s total worldwide box office around ₹412 crore so far.

From some live box office updates, the global gross figures could be even closer to ₹440 – 450 crore depending on late reporting.

Despite a slowdown in the second and third weeks, ‘Border 2’ has been described as a box office success, proving resilient in a crowded release slate and among competing titles this season.

About Border 2 ‘Border 2’ is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language epic action war film co-written and directed by Anurag Singh. It is a standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 cult classic Border and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

The story expands the scope of its predecessor by depicting multi-front operations of the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy during the 1971 India–Pakistan war. The ensemble cast is led by Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty with supporting roles from Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana.

The film was strategically released on 23 January 2026 during the Republic Day weekend, one of the most lucrative periods for Hindi cinema releases, and capitalised on strong pre-release interest after months of marketing and anticipation.

‘Border 2’ now faces fresh competition in the coming week with the theatrical premiere of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’. Trade analysts expect this new release to occupy significant screen space across India, which could reduce the number of shows available for ‘Border 2’ and affect its weekend performance.

Industry estimates suggest ‘Border 2’ may add another ₹15-20 crore domestically over its remaining theatrical run. If it reaches that range, its final total would be roughly ₹325 crore in India, a respectable return against its ₹275 crore budget, even if it falls short of a truly blockbuster multiple.

Critical and audience response Critics have generally responded positively to ‘Border 2’, praising its production scale and patriotic themes, though some reviewers have noted flaws in pacing and narrative depth. Audience feedback has ranged from strong commendations to more critical voices regarding visual effects and character development on social media.