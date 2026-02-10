Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Another blow for Sunny Deol's film as earnings plunge over 70%

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol's war drama is among the biggest box office hits of the year so far. The film recently crossed the ₹300 crore mark, followed by an impressive Sunday. However, on Monday, day 18, Border 2 once again witnessed a sharp decline in footfall, remaining well short of Saiyaara. ( ₹329 crore net).

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18 Border 2 minted ₹1.85 crore net on day 18. Becoming the lowest ever single-day earning, the film recorded a dip of about 74.48% from Day 17 to Day 18. Considering day 18, the total earnings of Border 2 domestically come to ₹311.60 crore net.

Border 2 Box Office collection week wise Border 2 was released right ahead of Republic Day 2026. The India-Pakistan war drama film delivered a strong opening week at the box office, amassing ₹224.25 crore in its first week. The film saw major growth over the opening weekend and a solid hold on Monday. However, the Sunny Deol-starrer witnessed a steep drop from its first Tuesday onward.

The film initially faced competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar till it faded from theatres.

As Dhurandhar marked its OTT debut, Border 2's second week saw a significant correction. Although the collections of Border 2 fell nearly 69% to ₹70.15 crore, it regained momentum over the second weekend, followed by a muted weekday across regions.

In its third week, Border 2 showed some recovery, with collections climbing on Saturday and Sunday. But, following the same pattern, it once again faced a sharp Monday fall. By the end of Day 18, the Sunny Deol-starrer entered the ₹300 crore club even as footfall and shows have reduced across India.

Border 2 occupancy fall Border 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 7.34% on Monday, day 18. The day began on a weaker note with morning shows registering just 4.49% occupancy. Footfall saw a slight uptick through the day, with afternoon shows at 8.12%, followed by evening occupancy of 7.89%. Night shows performed better, closing the day at 8.84%.

Border 2 shows reduced across India? Similarly, Border 2 also saw a sharp reduction in show counts across key Hindi markets on day 18. When compared to its previous Monday, the film's major centres like Delhi NCR dropped from 1,208 shows last Monday to just 637, while Mumbai more than halved from 617 to 290 shows.

A similar trend was seen in other regions as well. Pune shows declined from 324 to 150 shows, Ahmedabad from 564 to 220, Bengaluru from 234 to 111, and Kolkata from 229 to 146 over one week. Smaller markets were hit even harder, with Surat falling from 329 to 129 shows, Hyderabad from 219 to 70, Chandigarh from 183 to 85, Bhopal from 83 to 56, Jaipur from 177 to 128 and Lucknow from 229 to 148, indicating notable cuts.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Meanwhile, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, is facing no major competition from a Hindi release.

The worldwide box office figure is awaited for day 18.